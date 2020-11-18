https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/matthew-mcconaughey-texas-governor-election/2020/11/18/id/997667

Actor Matthew McConaughey told The Hugh Hewitt Show that he would consider running for Texas governor sometime in the future.

When asked about the possibility of making a gubernatorial run, “The True Detective” star said “that wouldn’t be up to me. It would be up to the people more than it would me.”

He added that “politics seems to be a broken business to me right now. And when politics redefines its purpose, I could be a hell of a lot more interested,” emphasizing that “I want to get behind personal values to rebind our social contracts with each other as Americans, as people again.”

Texas Governor Greg Abbot is up for reelection in 2022.

McConaughey lamented to Hewitt that the country doesn’t trust each other, saying “That leads to us not trust in ourselves, which if that becomes epidemic, then we’ve got anarchy. I’m all for the individual, and I think it’s for to make collective change that the individual needs to look in the mirror and say, ‘How can I be a little bit better today?'”

McConaughey also talked about the election earlier this month, saying that “we’ve got to stabilize. This country’s got to stabilize first before we start to say, OK, here’s how we’re marching out of this together forward.”

