https://justthenews.com/government/congress/mccarthy-slams-newsom-dining-without-mask-he-lost-lot-credibility?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy slammed California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday for dining indoors without a mask.

“I hope the Democrats who signed this letter are not like Gavin Newsom – say one thing and do another,” McCarthy said, referring to moderate House Democrats who wrote to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in September about their frustration over the lack of a coronavirus stimulus agreement.

The California Republican would like to see these moderate Democrats join a discharge petition to authorize increased Paycheck Protection Program funding in the absence of a broader stimulus deal.

McCarthy said that Newsom’s actions are concerning.

“What’s concerning to me was who was around the table, from the medical association, and then to say at the very beginning that they were outside – they weren’t even wearing a mask,” he said, adding that Newsom has previously told Californians to wear a mask at restaurants in between taking a bite of food. “I think he lost a lot of credibility with Californians.”

Prior to being spotted indoors without a mask, Newsom frequently wrote on Twitter advising the public to wear masks during the pandemic.

