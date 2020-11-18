https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/megyn-kelly-is-leaving-new-york-city-over-anti-white-woke-school-letter/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
‘After years of resisting it, we’re going to leave.”@MegynKelly describes why she pulled her kids out of their NYC schools – and she, @GlennLoury and @Coldxman Hughes discuss how “woke” leftism has taken over schools. Listen below, download here: https://t.co/F96HgI7HIW pic.twitter.com/Wljrlq7azf
— The Megyn Kelly Show (@MegynKellyShow) November 16, 2020
Full story below…
‘White kids are being indoctrinated in black death and will grow up to be killer cops’