https://thehill.com/homenews/media/526537-megyn-kelly-says-shes-leaving-new-york-city-cites-far-left-schools

Journalist Megyn Kelly revealed this week that she is leaving New York City and pulling her kids from “far-left” schools that she claims have now “gone off the deep end.”

In a Monday episode of her podcast, “The Megyn Kelly Show,” the former Fox News and NBC News host said that she had pulled her two sons out of their school and planned to move her daughter out of another city school as well, citing the schools’ responses to the May police killing of George Floyd, which sparked months of racial justice protests across the country.

“After years of resisting it, we’re going to leave the city,” she began. “The schools have always been far-left, which doesn’t align with my own ideology, but I didn’t really care, most of my friends are liberals, it’s fine. I come from a Democrat family, I’m not offended at all by the ideology, and I lean center-left on some things.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“But they’ve gone around the bend,” she continued. “I mean, they have gone off the deep end.”

Kelly specifically cited a letter that was circulated at her sons’ school within the diversity group, which Kelly said she and other white parents had joined to be “allies” and “stay attuned to what we can do.”

The letter was written by Orleans Public Education Network Executive Director Nahliah Webber, who argued that “there’s a killer cop sitting in every school where White children learn” and that “White school districts across the country [are] full of future killer cops.”

“They hear the litany of bad statistics and stereotypes about ‘scary’ Black people in their classes and on the news,” Webber wrote in a June blog post. “They gleefully soak in their White-washed history that downplays the holocaust of Indigenous, Native peoples and Africans in the Americas. They happily believe their all-White spaces exist as a matter of personal effort and willingly use violence against Black bodies to keep those spaces White.”

“Yet whenever we talk about what’s wrong with the systems that train and socialize young minds to become violent and depraved adults who, say choose to choke people out as part of their jobs, all we ever hear is that Black children, Black families, Black communities, Black-NESS are ‘behind’ and stuck in gaps,” Webber continued.

ADVERTISEMENT

The education activist then questioned, “Where are the government-sponsored reports looking into how White mothers are raising culturally deprived children who think Black death is okay?”

Kelly, who said that the blog post was then distributed among the school’s faculty, condemned Webber’s analysis, questioning, “Which boy in my kid’s school is the future killer cop? Is it my boy? Which boy is it? Because I don’t happen to believe that they’re in there.”

Kelly’s independently produced podcast currently holds third place in Apple’s news commentary rankings after officially launching in September.

Upon announcing its launch, Kelly said that the show would have “no safe spaces here.”

“There will be spaces that challenge you, make you think, help you understand, stimulate your intellect and help build resiliency,” she said in a statement to The Hill at the time. “The vast majority of Americans are tougher than people think — they can handle sharp, compelling discussions about tough issues.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

