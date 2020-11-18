https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5fb58b5073b3b96fdedb5c76

The best Wayfair gifts for 2020 include Wayfair furniture, rugs, chairs, desks and more. Find the best holiday gift ideas in this Wayfair gift guide….

(MY SAN ANTONIO) — The founder and senior pastor of San Antonio’s Cornerstone Church, John Hagee, tested positive for COVID-19 in early October. Matt Hagee, lead pastor of Cornerstone, told the congr…

LIVESTREAM 5PM EST: War Room Pandemic Evening Show. Steve Bannon Lays Out Status Of Trump Legal Action During Election Fraud….

A baby owl was discovered in the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, and it’s adorable….

The Pentagon has released “the most comprehensive” data on civilian casualties of the US-led coalition operations against Islamic State in Syria and Iraq, Airwars has said. Only officially conceded de…

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...