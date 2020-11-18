https://thefederalist.com/2020/11/18/michigan-democrat-doxxes-children-of-wayne-county-election-official/

A Democratic Michigan State Representative-elect doxxed the chairwoman of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers on a public Zoom meeting on Tuesday, revealing where her children attend school and claiming that she was enabling racism by refusing to certify the Wayne County Election.

“You, Ms. Monica Palmer from Grosse Pointe Woods, which has a history of racism, are deciding to enable and continue to perpetuate the racist history of this country and I want you to think about what that means for your kids,” he said, name-dropping the name of their school and talking about the impact her decision would have on their black classmates.

Abraham Aiyash, who was the only candidate in Michigan’s fourth district, said his district was being personally attacked by Palmer’s refusal to certify the election, and accused her of suppressing the black vote on purpose.

“You are standing here today, telling folks that black Detroit should not have their votes counted,” he said. “You are certainly showing that you are a racist. You may say that you are not. You may claim that you are not. But let’s be very clear, your words today, and your actions today made it clear that you are okay with silencing the votes of an 80 percent African-American city.”

Aiyash’s public doxxing of Palmer comes after the Wayne County Board of Canvassers voted 2-2 to deny certification of the Nov. 3 election votes after Palmer and the other Republican board member noted there were ballot discrepancies in Detroit that they refused to ignore. Palmer said she was open to certifying everywhere but Detroit.

“Palmer and others noted that some precincts in Wayne County were out of balance, meaning the number of ballots processed were different from the number who signed in,” the Detroit Free Press reported.

Aiyash, however, did not accept Palmer’s skepticism and instead continued to berate her for being a bigot and partisan.

“Know that we see what’s happening now that there is nothing other than Jim Crowing that is going on right now and recognize the facts,” he said.

“The Republican Party’s major candidate has sued over 25 times across the country. Know the facts. You as a board of canvassers do not decide who are who is to be elected the voters to know the facts,” he continued.

Shortly after Aiyash’s verbal attack, both Republican board members changed their votes to certify the election.

