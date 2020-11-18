https://www.dailywire.com/news/michigan-democrat-doxxes-republicans-children-before-she-reverses-course-to-certify-county-vote

Two Republicans on the Wayne County Board of Canvassers were berated, smeared as racists, and one even had her children doxxed before the pair reversed course on Tuesday night to certify the vote in Michigan’s most populated county.

Abraham Aiyash, a Democrat Michigan state representative-elect, spoke of Republican Monica Palmer’s children and named their school as he berated her for being a “racist.” The Federalist reports:

“You, Ms. Monica Palmer from Grosse Pointe Woods, which has a history of racism, are deciding to enable and continue to perpetuate the racist history of this country and I want you to think about what that means for your kids,” he said, name-dropping the name of their school and talking about the impact her decision would have on their black classmates.

BREAKING VIDEO: The exact moment Democrat Abraham Aiyash threatened Monica Palmer’s children on zoom. This extortion attempt directly influenced the decision to agree to certify the election fraud in #WayneCounty.@TheJusticeDept @JackPosobiec @DonaldJTrumpJr @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/vDGiFIwmOf — Miss Michigan (@correctthemedia) November 18, 2020

Aiyash claimed his “district was being personally attacked by Palmer’s refusal to certify the election, and accused her of suppressing the black vote on purpose,” The Federalist noted.

“You are standing here today, telling folks that black Detroit should not have their votes counted,” said the Democrat. “You are certainly showing that you are a racist. You may say that you are not. You may claim that you are not. But let’s be very clear, your words today, and your actions today made it clear that you are okay with silencing the votes of an 80% African-American city.”

He also posted to Twitter: “Monica Palmer and William Hartmann are still racists. #WayneCounty.”

Monica Palmer and William Hartmann are still racists. #WayneCounty — Abraham Aiyash (@AbrahamAiyash) November 18, 2020

And on Wednesday, Aiyash claimed he was the victim, he doesn’t know what “doxxing” is, and complained he’s being “bullied.”

“Yesterday, after a failed attempt to disenfranchise Detroit voters, folks spread a fake story that I threatened and ‘doxxed’ Monica Palmer,” he said. “Y’all, I didn’t even know what doxxing was. Now the attacks won’t stop! I won’t be bullied into silence though.”

Yesterday, after a failed attempt to disenfranchise Detroit voters, folks spread a fake story that I threatened and “doxxed” Monica Palmer. Y’all, I didn’t even know what doxxing was. Now the attacks won’t stop! I won’t be bullied into silence though. — Abraham Aiyash (@AbrahamAiyash) November 18, 2020

As noted by The Daily Wire, Aiyash wasn’t the only one to cross the line on the Zoom call. Another commenter, identified as Ned Staebler, raised eyebrows when he spoke of the Republicans’ grandchildren, seemingly threatened them with forthcoming harassment, and suggested their damnation for initially halting the vote certification.

“I’m not gonna try to change your mind, I just wanna let you know, the Trump stink, the stain of racism, that you, William Hartmann and Monica Palmer, have just covered yourselves in, is gonna follow you throughout history,” Staebler said. “Your grandchildren are gonna think of you as Bull Connor or George Wallace.”

“Monica Palmer and William Hartmann will forever be known in southeastern Michigan as two racists who did something so unprecedented that they disenfranchised hundreds of thousands of black voters in the city of Detroit because they were ordered to — probably, I know, Monica, you think ‘Q’ told you to do it, or some other crazy stuff like that,” he continued.

“But just know, when you try to sleep tonight, that millions of people around the world now on Twitter know the name Monica Palmer and William Hartmann as two people completely racist and without an understanding of what integrity means or a shred of human decency,” he posited. “The law isn’t on your side, history won’t be on your side, your conscience will not be on your side, and Lord knows, when you go to meet your maker, your soul is going to be very, very warm.”

