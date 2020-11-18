https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/michigan-democrat-state-rep-elect-telegraphs-threat-gop-wayne-county-canvassers-children-racist-diatribe-vote-certification/

Michigan Democrat state Representative-Elect Abraham Aiyash, 26, telegraphed a threat to the children of Republican Wayne County Board of Canvasser’s member Monica Palmer in a racist rant over Palmer’s initial vote to not certify the corrupt election results in the county which includes the city of Detroit. The poll books in Detroit are notorious for not matching the vote count. Last night the GOP canvassers decided to stop looking past the fraud and got railroaded into submission. Aiyash warned Palmer her children could face retribution from Black classmates in school as he named the school they likely attend. Aiyash wagged his finger at the camera as he intimated the threat.

Abraham Aiyash, Wayne County election certification virtual meeting, November 17, screen image.



Monica Palmer, image via Twitter.

Aiyash made his remarks during a virtual meeting of the four member board comprised of two Republicans and two Democrats. The two Republicans initially voted against certification, however after threats were made online and during the meeting, a second vote was held off camera in which the two Republicans changed their vote and certified the election with a request that the Democrat Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson audit the county’s election.

Abraham Aiyash:

One quick point. So, uh, I am, I was on the ballot. And I am the state Rep.-elect for House District 4 and we have been without a state representative since March 29th because my friend and state representative (Rep. Isaac Robinson (D) passed away from COVID-19. Now your refusal to certify the election today, despite me not having any challenger on the ballot for the partial term, despite having no one file to run as a write-in, will continue to deny the people of House District 4 of Hamtramck in Detroit, that is majority Black, to have a voice in the state legislature. Now, Miss Palmer, you mention how you want to change votes, that the laws have to be changed by the state legislature. I can tell you this much, let me go to Lansing and we’ll get to work. Now let me also be very clear about this: The party that you’re a part of had complete control over our state government for eight years and they did not do a single thing. So while you may show us your caucasity today in refusing to uh, certify the election and making note that you were okay with certifying all of Wayne County except Detroit. Know that we see what’s happening. Know that there is nothing other than Jim Crowing that is going on right now and recognize the facts. The Republican party’s major candidate has sued over twenty-five times across the country and he failed. Know the facts. You as the Board of Canvassers do not decide who are, who is to be elected–the voters do. Know the facts. You are standing here today telling folks that Black Detroit should not have their votes counted. And know the facts. You are certainly showing that you are a racist. You may say that you are not. You may claim that you are not. But let’s be very clear. Your words today and your actions today made it clear that you are okay with silencing the votes of an eighty-percent African-American city. And what that tells us is you Miss Monica Palmer from Grosse Pointe Woods, which has a history of racism, uh, deciding to enable and continue to perpetuate the racist history of this country. And I want you to think about what that means to your kids–who probably go to Grosse Pointe North–and when they see all their Black classmates...

Grosse Pointe Woods is a small city in Wayne County located adjacent to Lake St. Clair.

Grosse Pointe North High School is located in Grosse Pointe Woods.

The Detroit Free Press published ‘meet the board members’ profiles Tuesday night (excerpt).

“Monica Palmer, a resident of Grosse Pointe Woods, is a Republican who chairs the county’s board of canvassers. She’s familiar to many voters in the Grosse Pointe School District as founder and president of Taxpayers for Grosse Pointe Schools, which has anonymous donors – making it an unusually secretive political action committee for the district’s hotly contested school board election this month…Palmer has been on Wayne County’s canvassing board for two years and formerly was a trustee in Florence Township, a sparsely populated community in southwest Michigan.”

The other Republican is William Hartmann from Wyandotte in Wayne County.

The two Democrats are both Detroit union officials. Jonathan Kinloch is the political director of the Service Employees International Union Healthcare Michigan. Allen Wilson is the administrative assistant to United Auto Workers president Rory Gamble.

