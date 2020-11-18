https://www.dailywire.com/news/michigan-man-takes-victory-lap-after-berating-two-republicans-who-voted-to-stop-vote-certification-before-reversing-course

Two Republicans on the Wayne County Board of Canvassers in Michigan were berated, smeared as racists, and compared to Democrats Bull Connor and George Wallace, before they reversed course on Tuesday night to certify the vote in Michigan’s most populated county.

“The motion to hold another vote came following hours of public comments condemning Republican canvassers’ decisions to vote against the certification,” reported 7 ABC.

One of the commenters, identified as Ned Staebler, raised eyebrows when he mentioned the grandchildren of the two Republicans, seemingly threatened them with forthcoming harassment, and suggested they would go to hell for voting in a way he disagreed with.

“I’m not gonna try to change your mind, I just wanna let you know, the Trump stink, the stain of racism, that you, William Hartmann and Monica Palmer, have just covered yourselves in, is gonna follow you throughout history,” Staebler bellowed. “Your grandchildren are gonna think of you as Bull Connor or George Wallace.”

“Monica Palmer and William Hartmann will forever be known in southeastern Michigan as two racists who did something so unprecedented that they disenfranchised hundreds of thousands of black voters in the city of Detroit because they were ordered to — probably, I know, Monica, you think ‘Q’ told you to do it, or some other crazy stuff like that,” he continued.

“But just know, when you try to sleep tonight, that millions of people around the world now on Twitter know the name Monica Palmer and William Hartmann as two people completely racist and without an understanding of what integrity means or a shred of human decency,” he posited. “The law isn’t on your side, history won’t be on your side, your conscience will not be on your side, and Lord knows, when you go to meet your maker, your soul is going to be very, very warm.”

WATCH:

WAYNE COUNTY BOARD OF CANVASSERS – 2 Republican members voted not to certify the ballots- public comment is now open and it is intense. People calling board members racist. This is commenter Ned Staebler: pic.twitter.com/cEsDlxzVXT — Jennifer Ann Wilson WXYZ (@JennaWils) November 17, 2020

Following the comments from Staebler and others, Palmer and Hartmann changed course and voted to certify the vote.

“BREAKING: The Wayne County Board of Canvassers has just unanimously voted to certify the results of the election & called on Michigan SOS (Secretary of State) Jocelyn Benson to conduct an audit of the unexplained precincts in Wayne County that did not match,” reported CBS News’ Adam Brewster.

BREAKING: The Wayne County Board of Canvassers has just unanimously voted to certify the results of the election & called on Michigan SOS Jocelyn Benson to conduct an audit of the unexplained precincts in Wayne County that did not match. — Adam Brewster (@adam_brew) November 18, 2020

“Democrats and voting rights advocates had expressed outrage after the board, which is made up of two Democrats and two Republicans, deadlocked on party lines over whether to certify,” reported The Washington Post. “Had it held, that outcome would have punted the question of who won the state’s most densely populated region to a state regulatory board that meets Nov. 23.”

Staebler took to Twitter to celebrate. “POWER TO THE PEOPLE!!! The Wayne County Board of Canvassers has certified the election results!!!” he posted online.

POWER TO THE PEOPLE!!! The Wayne County Board of Canvassers has certified the election results!!! — Ned BLACK LIVES MATTER Staebler (@NedStaebler) November 18, 2020

In another tweet, he thanked the public for the “love” and said the praise should “mostly” go to the “powerful people of color demanding their rights.”

“Folks. I appreciate the love, but it wasn’t me that got the Wayne County Board of Canvassers to reverse their decision,” he said. “It was US. And, mostly it was powerful people of color demanding their rights!”

Folks. I appreciate the love, but it wasn’t me that got the Wayne County Board of Canvassers to reverse their decision. It was US. And, mostly it was powerful people of color demanding their rights! https://t.co/qFfBM834oc — Ned BLACK LIVES MATTER Staebler (@NedStaebler) November 18, 2020

See the full video below:

Democrat @NedStaebler threatening county officials when he didn’t get his way pic.twitter.com/VilOJ9JXa7 — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) November 18, 2020

