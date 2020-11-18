https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/proof-fraud-16-17-bellwether-counties-went-trump-never-happened-36-years/

Cultural Husbandry posted this amazing graphic on Wednesday.

From his tweet: From 1984 through 2016, spanning presidential elections, seventeen US counties in several states ad voted for the winning presidential candidate in an astounding 148 of 153 times including 100% five times for five different presidents:

1984 Reagan

1996 Clinton

2000 Bush

2012 Obama

2016 Trump

In 2020, amid widespread accusations of Democrat cheating, these bellwethers wer not even close — checking in at a mind-blowing 6%!

Only 1 of 17 went for Biden this year!

This is more proof of massive election fraud.

Bellweather Counties – Historical Performance pic.twitter.com/bzcJcfCu3t — CulturalHusbandry (@APhilosophae) November 18, 2020

And get this…

Of the 17 bellwether counties — the margin of win by President Trump was 16 points on average!

In 2020, all but one of the #bellwethers picked Trump by a margin of some 16 points on averagehttps://t.co/IPHGgfxHUH — Epoch Times Canada (@EpochTimesCan) November 16, 2020

