Cultural Husbandry posted this amazing graphic on Wednesday.
From his tweet: From 1984 through 2016, spanning presidential elections, seventeen US counties in several states ad voted for the winning presidential candidate in an astounding 148 of 153 times including 100% five times for five different presidents:
1984 Reagan
1996 Clinton
2000 Bush
2012 Obama
2016 Trump
In 2020, amid widespread accusations of Democrat cheating, these bellwethers wer not even close — checking in at a mind-blowing 6%!
Only 1 of 17 went for Biden this year!
This is more proof of massive election fraud.
And get this…
Of the 17 bellwether counties — the margin of win by President Trump was 16 points on average!
