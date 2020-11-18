https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/proof-fraud-democrat-votes-dekalb-ga-precinct-match-assad-syria-castro-cuba-kim-jong-uns-victory-margin/

Democrats Cheat — This is as true as the morning sun.

This year they overshot their fraud and got caught.

A phony recount is taking place in Georgia is even exposing the Democrat fraud.

But even a phony recount with only 1 election observer at every 10 tables is exposing the Democrat fraud.

TRENDING: WE CAUGHT THEM! Part 6: Michigan and Georgia, Like in PA and VA, Caught in SAME PATTERN! — Once Biden Gained Lead with MASSIVE Vote Dumps, The Remainder of Votes All Possessed Same Biden to Trump Vote Ratio – THIS IS IMPOSSIBLE!

In Dekalb County election observers caught an impossible batch of votes for Biden.

Joe Biden’s margin of victory in Dekalb matches tyrant Bashir Assad in Syria, Raul Castro in Cuba and Kim Jong Un in North Korea.

That’s how much they cheat!

