https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/nancy-pelosi-snuck-350m-for-the-50-wealthiest-zip-codes-into-covid-bailout-bill/
About The Author
Related Posts
If there is a Civil War, this will be the firestarter…
October 8, 2020
Joy Reid and Steve Kornacki contemplate the unthinkable…
October 30, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy