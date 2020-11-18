https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/poll-half-republicans-say-trump-rightfully-won-election/

Whatever happened in the 2020 presidential election, which produced unprecedented allegations of vote fraud and manipulation in battleground states, huge swaths of Americans no longer trust the system.

That’s according to a new Reuters-Ipsos poll that found fully half of Republicans believe the election was “rigged” in Joe Biden’s favor.

The poll indicated 52% of Republicans believe President Trump “rightfully won” the election and believe it was stolen from him by widespread voter fraud that favored the Democrat.

The poll was conducted Nov. 13-17 amid recounts and court challenges in a number of states.

Reuters opined that Trump’s “open defiance of Biden’s victory in both the popular vote and Electoral College appears to be affecting the public’s confidence in American democracy, especially among Republicans.”

The poll found 73% overall “agreed” that Biden won, and 5% thought Trump won.

“But when asked specifically whether Biden had ‘rightfully won,’ Republicans showed they were suspicious about how Biden’s victory was obtained,” the report said.

Eyewitnesses have submitted affidavits claiming election manipulation and fraud in battleground states. Several down-ballot results have been voided after hand recounts.

Reuters said Republicans “were much more concerned than others that state vote counters had tipped the result toward Biden: 68% of Republicans said they were concerned that the election was ‘rigged,’ while only 16% of Democrats and one-third of independents were similarly worried.”

“The poll showed that more Americans appear to be more suspicious about the U.S. election process than they were four years ago,” Reuters said. “Altogether, 55% of adults in the United States said they believed the Nov. 3 presidential election was ‘legitimate and accurate,’ which is down 7 points from a similar poll that ran shortly after the 2016 election. The 28% who said they thought the election was ‘the result of illegal voting or election rigging’ is up 12 points from four years ago.”

The Reuters/Ipsos poll was conducted online throughout the United States, collecting the opinions of 1,346 people.

