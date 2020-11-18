https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2020/11/nancy_pelosi_desperately_tries_to_stop_rats_from_fleeing_her_sinking_house_ship.html

How Ya Gonna Keep ’em Down on the Farm (After They’ve Seen Paree?)

The post-World War I dilemma song now is snapping at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, as House Democrats attempt to abandon the House and flee to greener pastures at the supposed Biden White House.

According to the New York Post:

Confronted with a shrunken majority, House leaders are discouraging fellow Democrats from taking jobs with the incoming Biden administration — out of concern that Republicans could nab any vacated seats, sources told The Post on Sunday. Insiders variously accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) of urging Dems to stay put to preserve their fragile majority. “Nancy is telling House members, ‘Now is not the time to leave,’” said a Democratic Party official who’s been briefed by Democratic congressional reps. But another House insider said House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) is urging Democratic congressional reps to stay put, and told the Biden transition team not to poach its members because of the party’s slim majority following the Nov. 3 elections.

Which is wretched stuff. Pelosi knows that a red wave happened, and the fact that she now has the most tenuous of majorities, ever shrinking as late-arriving vote counts come in, with 12 new GOP pickups so far, means it will be easier and easier to see the Democrats swept out in any special election. And if it doesn’t happen soon, it will definitely happen in 2022 because the Democrat tax-’em-to-hell agenda isn’t going to make them popular. That’s a sinking ship.

And not surprisingly, the rats are fleeing. Who wants to be in a shrinking legislative majority with at least a dozen new GOP congresswomen (mostly) coming in, nullifying all the white-suit wearing that the female Democrats of the class of 2018 put on, with conservative clout of their own.

As for the House Democrats themselves, there’s little reason to stay. Pelosi runs her House Democrat majority like a dictator, constantly muscling Democrats into unpopular votes such as she forced on impeachment and blocking stimulus, in line with her burning urge to Get Trump and the agenda interests of her squad. As moderate Virginia Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger raged in a private conference call among Democrats, she didn’t want to hear ‘defund the police’ or ‘socialism’ brought up ever again. There won’t be much that gets done in the House with a narrow majority and a bullwhip-driving Nancy hectoring her Democrats into doing things they don’t want to do.

Meanwhile, over at the White House, Joe Biden (if he is seated as president) says he plans to govern by executive order. No persuading, no debates, no compromise, no need to answer to the voters or raise funds, as happens in the hard legislative work of the House, just Joe and his pen and his phone. What could be easier than to join a White House like that? Plus, Joe’s a perceived winner in his wretched election.

Nancy Pelosi is a loser, and her final fall is for sure on the horizon.

For Pelosi, it’s like a special kraken out there, the lure of Biden making the ‘rats abandon ship, and leaving her to fight the red wave monster alone.

Like Dorothy’s witch, water has been thrown, and now she screams ‘I’m melting.’

Couldn’t happen to a nicer Democrat politician, one whose dishonesty was matched only by her cruelty. Fight the red-wave kraken alone, Nance, fight it alone.

