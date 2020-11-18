https://nypost.com/2020/11/17/nypd-responds-to-family-hostage-situation-in-queens/

A family was held hostage by two armed suspects during a home invasion in Queens Tuesday night, authorities said.

Cops encountered a woman with a baby when they responded to 103-28 125th St. in Richmond Hill shortly before 9 p.m., according to Assistant Chief Ruben Beltran, commanding officer of Patrol Borough Queens South.

The woman called 911 and said the suspects broke into her home with guns and were holding other people in the home hostage, sources said.

Beltran confirmed the woman who was released with the child was in contact with the police. He said two more women — one in her 80s and the other in her 50s — also evacuated the home.

An infrared image of the hostage situation in Queens.

Video from the scene showed the two older women being escorted by firefighters.

The suspects warned the caller to tell police the situation was under control and that they’d shoot if the cops broke in, sources said.

Beltran said police are in contact with the remaining people in the home.

“We’ll be here until the situation is resolved,” he said.

The NYPD said shortly after midnight that all hostages had been removed from the home. It wasn’t clear what the suspects wanted or if the family was targeted.

