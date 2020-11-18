https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/18/nyt-new-study-finds-coronavirus-immunity-might-last-years-maybe-even-decades/

Are you ready for some good news this morning?

The New York Times is reporting that a new study suggests “immunity to the coronavirus might last years, maybe even decades.”

THREAD ==>

If true, this will dramatically alter how many people need vaccinations and when:

And it means “we probably will not need to vaccinate people every year”:

But, it’s not for certain:

More:

It certainly brightens ours!

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...