MARTHA’S VINEYARD, MA—Former president Barack Obama has just released his 4,765th memoir. While his other memoirs focused on his time in office, his grade-school years, and his experience spreading peace throughout the world, this one focuses on a new topic: writing his memoirs.
“I hope my fans will enjoy this new memoir where I recount all the time I’ve spent writing memoirs,” he said as he sat on the porch of his multi-million-dollar mansion on the coast. “I’ve got to earn more money from these books so eventually I’ll be able to buy a new mansion when this one sinks into the sea from climate change.”
“Anyway, while all my books are amazing, this one focuses on a topic that I really love: myself.”
Obama says he has hundreds more memoirs planned, including these:
- Barack and Michelle
- Barack and Michelle: Tokyo Drift
- Barack 5
- Barack Obama 2: Electric Boogaloo
- The Obama Identity
- The Obama Supremacy
- The Obama Ultimatum
- Obama Episode III: Revenge of the Republicans
- Obama: Infinity War
Obama wouldn’t say exactly how many memoirs he’ll eventually release but suggested he wants to write one for every bomb he dropped on the Middle East.
