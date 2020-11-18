https://babylonbee.com/news/obama-releases-new-memoir-about-writing-his-memoirs/

MARTHA’S VINEYARD, MA—Former president Barack Obama has just released his 4,765th memoir. While his other memoirs focused on his time in office, his grade-school years, and his experience spreading peace throughout the world, this one focuses on a new topic: writing his memoirs.

“I hope my fans will enjoy this new memoir where I recount all the time I’ve spent writing memoirs,” he said as he sat on the porch of his multi-million-dollar mansion on the coast. “I’ve got to earn more money from these books so eventually I’ll be able to buy a new mansion when this one sinks into the sea from climate change.”

“Anyway, while all my books are amazing, this one focuses on a topic that I really love: myself.”

Obama says he has hundreds more memoirs planned, including these:

Barack and Michelle

Barack and Michelle: Tokyo Drift

Barack 5

Barack Obama 2: Electric Boogaloo

The Obama Identity

The Obama Supremacy

The Obama Ultimatum

Obama Episode III: Revenge of the Republicans

Obama: Infinity War

Obama wouldn’t say exactly how many memoirs he’ll eventually release but suggested he wants to write one for every bomb he dropped on the Middle East.

