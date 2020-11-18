https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/oh-no-12-republican-workers-picked-176-workers-wisconsin-recount/

The Trump campaign announced Wednesday that it has filed for a recount in two Wisconsin counties, Milwaukee and Dane.

The campaign said it paid a three million dollar filing fee for the recount in the two counties, which the state has acknowledged receiving.

Tonight we heard from a Republican officer from Dane County Wisconsin.

According to our source the recount workers will be paid $30 an hour for their work in the two counties. And only 12 out of 176 names submitted by the Republicans were scheduled as recount workers.

So almost the entire recount, paid for by the Trump campaign, will be done by Democrats!

This is a rigged recount and a cash cow at the same time!

