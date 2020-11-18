https://pjmedia.com/culture/victoria-taft/2020/11/18/oregon-lawmaker-announces-shes-hosting-a-big-thanksgiving-and-it-becomes-a-revolutionary-act-n1155637
About The Author
Related Posts
Report: Google Sent Liberals, But Not Conservatives, a Vote Reminder. GOP Senators Want to Know Why
November 9, 2020
Trump Demands Wheeler Ask for Guard After Antifa Counter-Protester Murdered In Portland
August 30, 2020
BUSTED On Hot Mic: PA Gov. Wolf and Elected Crony Laughing About Masks As 'Political Theater'
September 29, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy