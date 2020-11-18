https://thepostmillennial.com/parler-founder-explains-to-tucker-carlson-why-the-app-is-exploding-in-popularity

After Twitter witnessed a widespread exodus of its users, Parler founder John Matze explained to Tucker Carlson why the Bongino-backed app is exploding in popularity.

“What we’re seeing is a massive explosion in growth because people trust that Parler’s going to do the right thing,” Matze prefaced.

As opposed to other mediums in the industry where “moderation seems to be the norm,” Matze continued, Parler has a community jury, in which the users decide what content is allowed and prohibited.

“You’re judged by your peers just like our government allows for people. You’re innocent before proven guilty unlike these other platforms that are colluding to find things to find you guilty for,” Matze fired.

Social media was supposed to be about the people, Matze emphasized. “It’s supposed to be about people having a free voice, being able to be liberated from restrictions.”

“That’s what we’re here to offer is a community town square for people to have discussions,” Matze asserted.

Carlson expressed that he was struck by the mainstream media’s response to the free speech endeavor, noting that he’s observed that “every mentally ill extremist in the world has a Twitter account” but CNN looks the other way.

“You offered an alternative to that and suddenly you’re the extremist. Why is corporate media so afraid of what you’re doing?” Carlson asked Matze.

Matze acknowledged that he asks his opponents what they think of the First Amendment. “Do you believe that we should have somebody in New York—let’s say in the middle of Time Square—telling you what you can and cannot say? Because that’s what these companies are doing.”

As Twitter continues to crack down on election-related content from right-wing accounts, conservatives have been flocking to Parler—now more popular than TikTok, Zoom, and YouTube, Fortune reported.

Still NUMBER ONE!

Thousands of people are flocking to Parler by the minute as they give the ?to the tech tyrants at Twitter.

It’s beautiful to watch! pic.twitter.com/Pa8QH0WTpA — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) November 10, 2020

Parler was recently crowned the most downloaded free application on Apple’s mobile app store and on Google’s Play Store in the country. Throughout Election Week, Parler experienced nearly 1 million installations from Nov. 3 to Nov. 8, pushing a total of 3.6 million, according to research firm Sensor Tower.

Parler’s homepage vows that content creators can “[s]peak freely and express yourself openly, without fear of being ‘deplatformed’ for your views.” In a September statement published on conservative radio host and high-profile investor Dan Bongino’s site, Parler pledged to offer “uncensored, real-time election coverage” that would “honor the right of all individuals to speak and hear freely, and to decide for themselves what to think.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

