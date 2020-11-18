https://www.theepochtimes.com/pelosi-nominated-leader-of-house-democrats_3584485.html
House Democrats held their leadership elections on Wednesday and nominated Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) as their speaker to lead them in the next Congress, but she is expected to hold a smaller majority and a more ideologically split party. In their first virtual leadership elections, Democrats selected Pelosi as their leader. They also chose House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) to retain his position, Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) as majority whip, and Rep. Hakeem Jefferies (D-N.Y.) as leader of the Democrat caucus. Pelosi called for unity in her party. “Let us all be advocates for unity in the Democratic party, where our values are opportunity and community,” she wrote. Among the Democrats who planned to deliver speeches backing Pelosi is a representative backed by socialist groups like The Working Families Party, Congresswoman-elect Nikema Williams (D-Ga.), who won civil rights leader’s Rep. John Lewis district. The full House will formally elect the new …