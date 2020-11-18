https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/hey-georgia-which-numbers-will-be-certified/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
BOMBSHELL: I called elections officials in Georgia to ask whether the election night numbers OR the recount numbers will be officially counted for the election.
Officials told me they will only certify election night numbers, even if the numbers do not match. pic.twitter.com/8UFTSbKs9D
— Jenny Beth Martin (@jennybethm) November 18, 2020
Hey Georgia, which numbers will be certified?