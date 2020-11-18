https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/photos-leak-hypocrite-gavin-newsoms-lavish-mask-free-birthday-dinner-sets-authoritarian-orders-thanksgiving/

Photos have leaked of California Governor Gavin Newsom breaking his own authoritarian COVID orders at a lavish mask-free birthday dinner for his political adviser Jason Kinney.

The state’s guidelines for Thanksgiving say that residents who don’t cancel their plans should celebrate with not more than 2 other households, keep the time spent together to a minimum and open windows or dine outside.

None of those rules were followed by Newsom at this indoor dinner at the French Laundry in Napa County earlier this month, photos of which have been obtained by Fox LA.

EXCLUSIVE: We’ve obtained photos of Governor Gavin Newsom at the Napa dinner party he’s in hot water over. The photos call into question just how outdoors the dinner was. A witness who took photos tells us his group was so loud, the sliding doors had to be closed. 10pm on @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/gtOVEwa864 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) November 18, 2020

TRENDING: WE CAUGHT THEM! Part 6: Michigan and Georgia, Like in PA and VA, Caught in SAME PATTERN! — Once Biden Gained Lead with MASSIVE Vote Dumps, The Remainder of Votes All Possessed Same Biden to Trump Vote Ratio – THIS IS IMPOSSIBLE!

On Monday, Newsom apologized for his hypocrisy, but did not change his rules for everyone else.

“I made a bad mistake. Instead of sitting down, I should have stood up and walked back out to my car,” Newsom said during a news conference in Sacramento County. “You can quibble about the guidelines, but the spirit of what I’m preaching all the time was contradicted. I’ve got to own that. So I want to apologize to you.”

California-based civil liberties lawyer Harmeet Dhillon absolutely demolished Newsom for his antics on Twitter.

“This total fraud is banning your children from getting an education, your business from thriving, YOU from moving about without an appliance on your face at all times, all the while hiding public records that supposedly support his draconian decrees. This is sick,” Dhillon wrote.

This total fraud is banning your children from getting an education, your business from thriving, YOU from moving about without an appliance on your face at all times, all the while hiding public records that supposedly support his draconian decrees. This is sick. — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) November 18, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

