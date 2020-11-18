https://redstate.com/sister-toldjah/2020/11/18/playboy-reporter-gets-his-patootie-handed-to-him-after-cheap-shot-attack-on-kayleigh-mcenany-n281746
About The Author
Related Posts
WOW: For first time in *40 YEARS* the Pittsbugh Post-Gazette has made a Presidential endorsement and GUESS WHAT
November 1, 2020
Republicans, You Better Be Ready For What’s Coming In Georgia
November 9, 2020
TUCKER CARLSON: Email sent to Hunter Biden shows Burisma wanted him to SHUT DOWN investigations into head of Burisma
October 16, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy