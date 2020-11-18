https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/president-trumps-executive-order-2018-covering-interference-us-elections-foreign-entities-looks-relevant-today/

The Trump Executive Order from September 2018 may now come into play if foreign actors were involved in our 2020 election.

President Trump on September 12, 2018 issued an Executive Order (EO) that covered foreign interference in the US election process. Breitbart reported on the EO when it came out:

President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed an executive order that seeks to prevent and punish foreign interference in U.S. elections. The executive order, which would impose sanctions on individuals, entities, or countries, was announced by National Security Adviser John Bolton during a White House conference call.

The order included strict penalties on those foreign entities or individuals who iterfere in our elections, including the ability to take away property and interests from those entities or individuals in the US.

Some people believe President Trump may have had an idea that someone or some entity would interfere in our election. It is nice to have this in place to add extra weight to penalties for any actions taken by foreigners in our election.

