Prince William has declared his public support for a BBC investigation into Martin Bashir’s infamous 1995 “Panorama” interview with his mother, the late Princess Diana.

“The independent investigation is a step in the right direction,” the prince said in statement released Wednesday. “It should help establish the truth behind the actions that led to the Panorama interview and subsequent decisions taken by those in the BBC at the time.”

The investigation will be led by Lord John Dyson, the former master of the Rolls and Head of Civil Justice in Britain. The probe will delve into the interview, in which Princess Diana spoke candidly about Prince Charles’ affair with Camilla Parker-Bowles, in addition to discussing her own infidelity and saying that she did not believe Charles was fit to serve as the king.

The interview was so shocking that following its publishing, the queen told Charles and Diana, who were separated at the time, that they should seek a divorce.

Accusations also surfaced that Bashir had manipulated bank statements to make it appear as though the security team of the royal family was selling Diana’s secrets.

An initial probe into the interview was launched, but ultimately dismissed. Charles Spencer, brother of the late Diana, has advocated consistently for a new investigation.

Lord Dyson on Wednesday said: “This is an important investigation which i will start straight away. I will ensure it is both thorough and fair.”

