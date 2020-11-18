https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/11/18/really-gross-cnn-climate-correspondent-bill-weir-switches-focus-to-sen-kelly-loeffler-and-it-doesnt-go-well/

Senator Kelly Loeffler of Georgia is in one of two crucial Senate race runoffs in that state, and today she tweeted the following:

CNN’s climate correspondent Bill Weir took a short break from the global warming alarmism in order to provide this commentary about Loeffler’s background:

Yeesh! Imagine the journo meltdown if a conservative commentator/journalist said something similar about a liberal female politician.

THIS. Is CNN.

The latter. Definitely the latter.

Fact check: TRUE.

