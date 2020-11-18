https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2020/11/18/record-fast-vaccine-is-the-blockbuster-result-of-trumps-operation-warp-speed/
RUSH: The Pfizer vaccine, 95% effective. They plan to submit this to the FDA in days, according to CNBC. You know what this is? This is the blockbuster result of Trump’s Operation Warp Speed in real time. But you know what had to happen for this to happen? Trump had to rid the FDA and this government of so many regulations, things that liberal Democrats would have never — we could not have gotten this vaccine in this short a time were it not for Trump zapping so many regulations.
RUSH: I don’t think enough people realize the significance of this because I don’t know that enough people follow the trials and tribulations of Big Pharma. Big Pharma has been an enemy of the Democrat Party for most of the period of time I’ve been doing this show. The Democrat Party (as I mentioned the previous hour), for the entire time I’ve been doing this show, has needed demons.
The Democrat Party has never been, in my mind… (sigh) There may be some legitimate disagreement about this, but the more I think about it, I don’t think the Democrat Party’s actually been a majority party in terms of the people voting for them agree with them. I think you had a lot of constituents voting for the Democrat Party because they were scared of voting Republican because of bad PR and branding and so forth.
So you had unions and the feminazis, any number of other groups that were just loyal to Democrats — single-issue people, like abortion on feminazis, but may not have agreed with much else. But that single issue mattered to them. The unions were a whole ‘nother matter, but same thing. Big Pharma, Big Box Retail, Big Tobacco, big everybody, these were the enemies of the people, according to the Democrat Party.
It was all part of the process of the Democrats turning as many people into victims as possible. When you make somebody a victim, you’ve automatically made they happen helpless. When you make them helpless, you own them, and that’s what the Democrat Party did and still tries to do. The Democrat Party doesn’t care about you becoming the best you can be. That’s the worst thing that could happen. They don’t want that.
They would rather you blame Americans — other Americans, corporations, individuals — for whatever’s wrong in your life. So here we have one of the most incredible American businesses, the pharmaceutical industry, which has saved countless lives. But all they’re known for is gouging people, killing their customers. I mean, this is what the Democrat Party has done over the years, is position Big Pharma as a bunch of killing profiteers.
A lot of people have grown up thinking that’s what Big Pharma is — and like in any other business, you’re gonna have bad actors in it. You may not believe this. You’re gonna have some liars and charlatans in talk radio and media. (Gasp!) Imagine that. But I’m not one of ’em. So in the pharmaceutical business, you’re gonna have some charlatans and frauds.
In the solar industry, Solyndra, you’re gonna have all kinds of charlatans, frauds. In some cases, they partner with Democrats, like Solyndra and Barack Obama. So Big Pharma. Let’s just stick with them ’cause you know the philosophy I’m telling you is true. They have demonized so much of American greatness, and the truth is, the pharmaceutical industry in this country is like so many others.
It’s state-of-the-art. It has saved lives. Yeah, it costs a lot of money to do what they do, research and development — and then it comes time for FDA approval, and nine out of 10 don’t get past that. They throw a lot of money at the approval process, and not every invention gets approved. They’ve gotta make that money back, and they make that money back when they hit.
When they get a drug that’s approved that proves highly successful, and then after a while it goes generic and the price goes down. But this has just been the pattern. But here comes health insurance to come along and help defray costs so everything’s fine. But still, they have demonized Big Pharma — and a lot of Americans who have not taken the time to be informed, hate Big Pharma.
I’m just here to tell you, I love capitalism.
Oh, there’s a story I have here, just a little departure. A public school in Washington, D.C., is teaching that the coronavirus is the product of capitalism. Yeah, yeah. Yeah, yeah, yeah. I’ve got it here. I’ll find it here as the program unfolds. To have a vaccine… We still don’t have a vaccine for AIDS, and that hit in the eighties. Dr. Fauci ran that operation, and we still don’t have a vaccine.
Here’s Dr. Fauci supposedly running all this. He’s not. But 95% effective in less than a year, folks. This is unheard of. We are seeing the blockbuster results of Trump’s Operation Warp Speed in real time. Operation Warp Speed is driving the current market surge. Trump promised vaccine results everybody said were impossible, just like Obama said it was impossible to bring back manufacturing jobs in the Upper Midwest.
(impression) “What are you gonna do, wave a magic wand?”
Well, Trump didn’t have a magic wand. He just had the belief in capitalism. He brought jobs back that Obama said were impossible to bring back, just like when the Never Trumpers said that Trump’s border wall would never be built. Just like when the Democrats scoffed at the idea that Trump could or would bring blue-collar workers and minorities into the Republican Party, and he did it — and, man, did he do it!
The House of Representatives is still in the process of being flipped. This is a major story the Democrats would love you not to know about, but I am gonna take care of that. Trump delivers on his promises time after time, and we are witness to an historically great presidency here by any measure. So Pfizer says, “Final data analysis shows the COVID vaccine’s 95% effective.” They plan to submit to the FDA in days.
What makes this possible is Donald Trump was all over the cable networks proclaiming that this was going to happen. Andrew Cuomo is out saying Trump had nothing to do with the vaccine, and he’s all over the cable networks saying that. Andrew Cuomo, who couldn’t have done 5% of what Trump has done. He couldn’t have done anything that Trump has done.
He doesn’t believe in any of it. People died with Andrew Cuomo running the coronavirus circumstances in New York, unnecessarily. So now Andrew Cuomo is just livid that Trump called him out. You know, Fredo’s brother said, “I’m not accepting any vaccine that comes from Donald Trump.” Trump said, “Okay, fine! We’ll put you at the bottom of the list.
“You want to trash the vaccine? You go ahead and trash the vaccine. We’ll let the people of New York suffer because you’re gonna act like such a child here.” Here’s what the left does not get. Here is what is impossible for them to get: Trump removed resolutions and opened the road for this to happen. The left does not get that, folks. They do not get reducing regulations. It’s not in their DNA. They disagree with it.
Regulations are what government’s all about. Regulations are written by people who are unelected. Regulations are the epitome of anti-democratic process. The people do not elect regulators. The regulators never stand for reelection, therefore. They never have to face the people. They get to work anonymously. They get to write these restrictions on your freedom. Always, we’re told, it’s for our safety.
But all they do is drive up the cost of everything that they regulate, and they make it all more difficult to acquire and achieve. Trump has spelled it all out. It used to take 20 years to jump through all the local, county, city, state, federal regulations just to build a road! He knocked out most of those regulations. Now it takes two years to get a project approved instead of what it was. It’s the same with the vaccine.
He removed the roadblocks so as to allow these companies to do what they do, rather than spend all this time and money trying to satisfy a bunch of nameless, faceless regulators. He’s not for making things more dangerous. He thinks that there are so many regulations that are redundant, we don’t need them, all they are is the result of power brokers and powermongers having their fun with us.
He did, folks, he removed the roadblocks to allow Big Pharma to do what it does. He and the Senate opened the highway to this vaccine with money to help it happen. He removed the chains, if you will. He invested federal money to feed the process. The left always loves to talk about investing tax dollars, until Trump does it, and then they hate it. But the left is never going to understand this because in their DNA they are opposed to deregulating anything.
There must be control after control after control because in their minds average, ordinary Americans are incapable of doing the right thing, including acting in their own self-interests. The left will never give Trump the credit for this incredible accomplishment that could save the world. This is 95% effective in less than year? This has never happened. On a virus that has caused a pandemic? It is a huge achievement. Not even Trump, I don’t think, properly sold it when he was at his rallies, making speeches. Because I think to Trump, doing this is just what you do, standard operating procedure. You get rid of roadblocks.
He’s in the construction business. He had to worm his way through all these regulations. He knows how restrictive they are, how prohibitive they are, expensive and so forth. So he goes in, gets elected president, and starts wiping ’em out. Just erasing them here and there, doing everything he can to get rid of them. It is phenomenal what has happened here. And the American people are not capable of understanding the achievement because the media has spent so many of the last decades demonizing the people that did it. Big Pharma.
And I’m here to tell you that this is a quintessentially phenomenally American success. And that’s not said to disparage Europe or the ChiComs or the North Koreans or anybody else that can’t do it. Cuba. But damn it, credit where credit is due is okay. Here’s the thing. This is another thing too. This is scary. Nobody but Trump could have done this, folks. There isn’t anybody in Washington who believes in doing this. Trump was fought all the way on deregulating this, that, and the other thing. They want their Big Government. They want big, intricate government that’s impossible to unravel.
Nobody but Trump could have done this. No one but Trump thinks this big. “What do you mean, a vaccine in less than a year? It’s impossible.” We’ve been governed by the people who think that what we need is impossible. And they tell us it’s impossible. And they tamp down our expectations. Then a guy like Trump comes in and does it. They demonize him every day for four years and belittle the achievements that he accomplishes. The thing is with Donald Trump, in terms of government, Donald Trump as president, all things are possible. All things.
It’s why this election cheating is so damn frustrating to me. Don’t support Donald Trump strictly on personality or personal affection or any of that. There’s nobody that could do what he has done. There is nobody that would have even tried. There’s nobody that had the gonads to go up to these people, while they’re trying to destroy him at the same time.
So what’s the alternative? Andrew Cuomo, who’s out there acting like a petulant child. “I’m not accepting any vaccine that comes from Trump.” Trump didn’t make it, Andrew. Trump’s not a scientist. He’s not in the lab doing this. Pfizer did it, Andrew. Thank an American company, Andrew. “I don’t care. They were working with Trump.” Well, Andrew, people are leaving your state in droves to get away from you and your small-minded liberal Democrat policies.
Even Megyn Kelly — did you hear about this? Megyn Kelly is packing up the kids, packing up the husband, and they’re moving out of New York. Can’t stand the liberal agenda going on in the schools, can’t stand the state of the city. (interruption) No. I don’t know where she’s going, but she’s packing ’em all up and getting out of there. New York City will be in the rearview mirror. Making a big deal about it. I gotta take a break. (interruption) What’s that? Do I think who’s gonna come back? (interruption) Will New York come back?
Well, I mean New York’s New York, like America’s gonna always be America. I was watching a movie. I was watching a movie that had New York in it. And the New York I saw in the movie I don’t think is gonna come back. Not as long as Cuomo and his gang are in charge.