Twenty-three people were shot Monday alone in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports the shooting victims included two teenage girls–a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old–who were shot “near Pulaski Road and Lexington Street” around 4:40 p.m. Their wounds were not life-threatening.

A five-year-old boy was also shot on Monday. He was “playing with an iPad on a couch…inside a home in the 200 block of West 115th Street” around 7:30 p.m. when shots were fired at the home from a passing vehicle. The gunfire left the 5-year-old in critical condition.

Four people were shot in one incident around 7:23 p.m. “in the 2700 block of South Dearborn Street.” The four individuals were standing and talking when another individual walked up, an argument ensued, and shots were fired. Two 22-year-olds, a 29-year-old, and an 18-year-old were wounded.

Monday’s violence follows a weekend in which over 20 were shot, one fatally, in the city.

The Chicago Tribune reports 3,619, people were shot in Chicago January 1, 2020, through November 9, 2020. Over 670 people were killed in Chicago January 1, 2020, through November 9, 2020.

The Sun-Times reports ten people were shot in Lightfoot’s Chicago on Tuesday alone.

