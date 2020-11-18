https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/report-georgia-elections-officials-instructed-state-report-original-vote-totals-not-recount-totals/

GA Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger

Attorney Lin Wood said he has irrefutable evidence that Georgia local election officials were instructed by the state to report original vote totals and NOT report recount totals which are different.

So far three Georgia counties have found ‘missing’ votes for President Trump in the statewide recount.

The recount however appears to be rigged because elections officials are not checking signatures and now it is being revealed that the state is instructing officials to report original vote totals.

“I have irrefutable evidence that GA local election officials were instructed by state to report original vote totals & NOT report recount totals which are different. These people are corrupt to point of criminality. They are intentionally engaged in fraud in a federal election.” Lin Wood said.

I have irrefutable evidence that GA local election officials were instructed by state to report original vote totals & NOT report recount totals which are different. These people are corrupt to point of criminality. They are intentionally engaged in fraud in a federal election. — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) November 18, 2020

Lin Wood said he filed an emergency injunction Tuesday night against Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

“Relief sought includes an order prohibiting certification which includes defective absentee ballots and requiring that a hand recount be performed,” Lin Wood said in a tweet Wednesday morning.

Good morning. Last night, I filed an Emergency Motion for Injunctive Relief against GA Secretary of State. Relief sought includes an order prohibiting certification which includes defective absentee ballots & requiring that a hand recount be performed.https://t.co/rHOU0buzro — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) November 18, 2020

Jenny Beth Martin, the co-founder of Tea Party Patriots called elections officials in Georgia and asked whether the original vote totals or the recount numbers will be officially counted for the election.

The officials told Martin they will only certify original vote totals even if the numbers do not match the recount.

Jenny Beth Martin recorded the phone call and posted the audio to her Twitter account.

AUDIO:

BOMBSHELL: I called elections officials in Georgia to ask whether the election night numbers OR the recount numbers will be officially counted for the election. Officials told me they will only certify election night numbers, even if the numbers do not match. pic.twitter.com/8UFTSbKs9D — Jenny Beth Martin (@jennybethm) November 18, 2020

President Trump again on Wednesday said the Georgia recount is a joke.

“Even though thousands of fraudulent votes have been found, the real number is in matching signatures. Governor must open up the unconstitutional Consent Decree and call in the Legislature!” Trump said.

The Georgia recount is a joke and is being done UNDER PROTEST. Even though thousands of fraudulent votes have been found, the real number is in matching signatures. Governor must open up the unconstitutional Consent Decree and call in the Legislature! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 18, 2020

