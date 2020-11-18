https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/requiem-america-part-2/

Last week in this space, I upbraided those voters whom I suspected of voting their fears in the recent general election, yielding to the implicit and explicit threats of the radical left and casting votes for the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris ticket in a craven bid to return to a semblance of normalcy. In closing, I promised to follow up this week with insights into why it doesn’t matter in the long term if President Trump does manage to win the legal battles attendant to the election and remain president, how bad things are likely to get under a Biden presidency, and why it’s highly unlikely that I’ll be writing in this space for very much longer.

Granted that rampant voter fraud figured prominently in the election, and that I do earnestly hope our president secures a reelection victory. That said, since last week, there’s been a substantial amount of anecdotal evidence put forth to support the above claim. To the degree that this was the case, as much as I hate to say it, we’re going to reap what we’ve sown.

One of the most sobering aspects of Donald Trump’s presidency was the revelation of just how few in Washington were actually pulling for the American people. Oh, there have been a few Republican senators and representatives in Washington who governed as bona fide conservatives over the years, but none had the will nor the power to stand up to the Beltway machine Trump evidenced as president. Even Trump’s support among GOP leaders like Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Sen. Lindsey Graham has been grudging; in a Biden regime, their token resistance to socialist ascendency is likely to return to what it was under Barack Obama.

This being the case, there will be essentially no one in Washington effectively executing national policy in the vein that was so desperately needed when Donald Trump became president. The swamp will remain swampy, and the deep state will carry on as before.

Then, there’s the fact that the electorate just doesn’t seem to get it. If the last four years – and the last year in particular – did not drive home the existential danger this nation faces from communist radicals and socialists, it is unlikely that anything will.

All of the above strongly suggests that it doesn’t matter if President Trump does manage to pull off a win, because voters will most likely place the reins right back into the hands of the Washington establishment the moment he leaves office.

How bad are things likely to get under a Biden presidency? Well, first off, a Biden administration will take its victory as a mandate for every far-left initiative congressional Democrats have had brewing over the last few years. Confiscatory taxes? Definitely – especially if anything even remotely resembling the Green New Deal passes. In similar fashion to Obama, we’re likely to see governance by executive order and a return to the weaponization of federal agencies.

With a Biden presidency, Big Tech socialists will continue to own cyberspace. Count on companies in this sector reinforcing their preeminence and stepping up their level of censorship and borderline criminal business practices.

As unpleasant as things have been for conservative commentators and news outlets over the last 12 years, rest assured that the coming years will be significantly worse. Look forward to millions being targeted for “cancellation” by the left, with Big Tech companies paving the way. Since Google knows everyone’s preferences – including political leanings – we will probably see far more in the way of small businesses and even private citizens being targeted by far-left operatives.

Last week, I mentioned that should President Trump fail in his bid to stay in office, the Beltway establishment will never again allow a similar disruptor to get anywhere near the presidency. What’s worse is that should a genuine conservative reformer secure the Republican nomination in the future, it’s likely that millions of Republicans, conservatives, libertarians and evangelical Christians will stay home on the presumption that their votes will be negated by a deluge of illegal Democratic votes. We have now established something we’ve never had before, and that’s an election system without integrity – and no one can begin to predict the damaging effects this will have in the future.

Finally, regarding my doubts as to whether I will be able to continue contributing to this publication for much longer: On Feb. 28, 2007, I broke the story of then-Sen. Barack Obama’s ties to radical pastor Rev. Jeremiah Wright on Fox News’ “Hannity and Colmes” program. This gained some notoriety for Yours Truly and proved to be one of the more troublesome obstacles faced by the Obama campaign in 2008.

I doubt that I have to paint a picture of how differently things would have turned out for me had I outed a conservative white Republican candidate’s radical, bigoted pastor rather than that of a leftist black Democrat. Like many who do what I do, in the ensuing years, my livelihood was destroyed and my personal life disrupted. And, like some of the more prominent figures who have endured the politics of personal destruction, there was no effective defense and no recourse.

At this point, I have no intention of throwing good effort after bad, especially when my livelihood and security remain at stake, and in an increasingly hostile environment. If, somehow, I do continue to contribute political commentary in some form, don’t look to my offering solutions, because the only ones I have to offer at this juncture would be tactically unsound to articulate. If I remain, look for me to be more of a cynical, George Carlin-type observer – without all the profanity.

Benjamin Franklin once said, “Those who would give up essential liberty to purchase a little temporary safety, deserve neither liberty nor safety.” My heart goes out to those of good conscience who are likely to suffer mightily in the coming years, but as I said earlier, we’ve made our bed. Those who are unwilling to fight for their liberties do not deserve to have others do it for them.

