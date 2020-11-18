https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/rumors-flying-on-lin-wood-affidavits/
About The Author
Related Posts
Chuck Grassley tests positive for Covid… Misses first vote in 27 years…
November 17, 2020
Truth about Proud Boys (excellent)…
October 7, 2020
Twas the Night Before Voting (by cfp reader)…
November 2, 2020
John Solomon — FBI is working with Michigan election whistleblower…
November 7, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy