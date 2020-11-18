https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/rush-limbaugh-josh-hawley-zuckerberg-hearing/2020/11/18/id/997644

Rush Limbaugh this week praised Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., as “the real deal,” for calling out technology executives during their testimony before Congress.

“I tell you, our new senator from Missouri, Josh Hawley? This guy is the real deal,” the longtime conservative talk radio host, who hails from Missouri, said on Tuesday.

He went on to recollect a 2018 campaign event he hosted for President Donald Trump that Hawley spoke at in Limbaugh’s hometown of Cape Girardeu, when the senator was running for office.

“He’s got a hell of a voice. Those of us in the voice business, we say, ‘He’s got a really, really great set of pipes,” Limbaugh said. “But Josh Hawley, he is all over these tech guys. And there is testimony going on today, [Facebook CEO Mark] Zuckerberg and what’s his name, the Rasputin-looking guy, Jack Dorsey from Twitter. And they’re all up there testifying. And it’s all such a joke.”

On Tuesday, Hawley pushed Zuckerberg about a whistleblower complaint received by his office that accuses Facebook employees of coordinating with workers at Twitter and Google about content moderation.

He said a former employee at the company “with direct knowledge of the company’s content moderation practices” told his office about an “internal platform called Tasks that Facebook uses to coordinate projects, including censorship.”

Zuckerberg said that Facebook employees use Tasks to coordinate work within the company, and said the social media network does “coordinate on and share signals on security-related topics,” including, “a terrorist attack or around child exploitation imagery or around a foreign government creating an influence operation.”

He added that they “do not coordinate our policies,” but said he “would expect some level of communication.”

