DE BLASIO SPIRALS: Embattled Mayor Says Spike in CoVID Hospitalizations Has Nothing to do With Protests

posted by Hannity Staff – 6.05.20

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio told reporters he would be “surprised” if a recent spike in CoVID-19 hospitalizations was related to the ongoing George Floyd protests taking place in all five boroughs.

“I would be surprised if that’s what’s causing it,” de Blasio said Friday. “I think we’re much more likely in the next week [or] 10 days to see a manifestation, if there is one.”

“It is dangerous to be close together,” he admitted. “I don’t like that.”

Watch Bill de Blasio get Booed at a George Floyd Memorial. How embarrassing. pic.twitter.com/iaEzWStJNP — Benny (@bennyjohnson) June 4, 2020

“If you were at one of those protests, I would, out of an abundance of caution, assume that you are infected,” Governor Cuomo said Thursday. “One person, one person can infect hundreds if you were at a protest.”

