https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/second-georgia-county-fayette-suddenly-finds-thousands-more-votes-majority-for-trump/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

BREAKING: Second Georgia County Finds Thousands More Votes, Majority Are For Trump https://t.co/zRH6Ni5Bp3 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) November 17, 2020

“Gabriel Sterling in the Secretary of State’s Office describes what happened in Fayette County: There were votes that had been scanned and were on a memory card, but the issue was that they hadn’t been uploaded,” 11Alive News reported. “He said it was more easily discoverable than the issue in Floyd County, because they were able to see that the number of people who were checked in on the early voting file in Fayette was higher than the number of people there was in the county’s reported vote total.”

Full story at Daily Wire…

New – @GaSecofState says late today audit discovered votes not uploaded from a memory card in Fayette Co. Trump: 1577

Biden 1128

Other: 50 So -Pres Elect @JoeBiden now leads by 12,929 votes in Georgia. #11Alive — Cheryl Preheim (@CherylPreheim) November 17, 2020