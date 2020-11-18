https://www.theblaze.com/glenn-radio/sen-ted-cruz-explains-the-good-news-in-trumps-election-battle

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) joined the “Glenn Beck Radio Program” to explain how mail-in ballots are typically disqualified during recounts at a far higher rate than in-person, Election Day ballots, and why this is “good news” for President Donald Trump’s legal battle over the election.

“One of the things that gives the greatest cause for optimism is, this election … there’s a pretty marked disparity in terms of how the votes were distributed. On Election Day, with in-person voting, Donald Trump won a significant majority of the votes cast on in-person voting on Election Day. Of mail-in voting, Joe Biden won a significant majority of the votes cast early on mail-in voting,” Cruz explained.

“Now, here’s the good news: If you look historically to recounts, if you look historically to election litigation, the votes cast in person on Election Day tend to stand. It’s sort of hard to screw that up. Those votes are generally legal, and they’re not set aside. Mail-in votes historically have a much higher rate of rejection … when they’re examined, there are a whole series of legal requirements that vary state by state, but mail-in votes consistently have a higher rate of rejection, which suggests that as these votes begin being examined and subjected to scrutiny, that you’re going to see Joe Biden’s vote tallies go down. That’s a good thing,” he added. “The challenge is, for President Trump to prevail, he’s got to run the table. He’s got to win, not just in one state but in several states. That makes it a lot harder to prevail in the litigation. I hope that he does so, but it is a real challenge and we shouldn’t try to convince ourselves otherwise.”

