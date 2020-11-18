https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/senator-biden-knew-potential-extortion-threat/

It might, or might not, actually involve an FBI special counsel investigation like what Democrats orchestrated against President Trump with their now-debunked claims of Russia collusion back in 2016, but those reviews of the behavior of Hunter Biden and his father, Joe Biden, are going to continue.

That’s from Senate Republicans, who already have started looking at those suspicious activities.

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., the chief of the Homeland Security Committee, has told the Washington Examiner that whatever the result of President Trump’s challenges to faulty vote-counting across the nation, the work will continue.

Johnson previously began investigations in Hunter Biden’s business dealings in Ukraine, where Hunter Biden was paid $3.1 million by the Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma while Joe Biden was vice president and overseeing Ukraine policy.

At the time, State Department officials raised concern about an apparent conflict of interest because Burisma was under investigation for corruption. Joe Biden later publicly boasted that he threatened to withhold American aid to Ukraine if the president didn’t fire the country’s top prosecutor, who was investigating Burisma.

See video of Joe Biden recalling how he successfully pressured Ukrainian officials to fire the prosecutor who was targeting Burisma:

Investigative reporter Peter Schweizer exposed Hunter Biden’s Ukraine deals, as well as his operations with China, in his 2018 book “Secret Empires.” His subsequent book “Profiles in Corruption: Abuse of Power by America’s Progressive Elite” presented evidence that five members of Joe Biden’s family profited from his position as vice president under President Obama.

Explained Johnson, “Both Sen. [Chuck] Grassley [R-Iowa] and I are not going to turn a blind eye to this. I can’t speak for him, but certainly our staffs are continuing to work on this. We’ll continue to gather more information as it becomes available. But let’s face it, as much as I was criticized by some, at a minimum, what our investigation has done by exposing this, it’s diffused, to a certain extent, some of the counterintelligence and extortion threats.”

He added, “But that’s just what we know. What other things don’t we know? I think when you’ve seen all the activity by Hunter, and you know now it’s been revealed about the fact that vice president Biden knew about some of this, you’ve got to think there’s probably additional things to be revealed. And that, that, again, continues to be a counterintelligence, extortion threat … [which] could affect our policy towards some of these nations and, in particular, the most concerning one is China.”

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., already has suggested Hunter Biden should be treated similarly to Paul Manafort, Trump’s former 2016 campaign manager, “who was indicted and convicted last year on tax fraud charges and the conspiracy charges that stemmed from special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation into Trump’s 2016 campaign. Manafort was sentenced to 47 months in prison,” the Examiner reported.

Paul simply suggested “the law should be consistent and applied to everyone equally.”

“Was he registered as a foreign agent? That was one of the things that I think they went after Manafort on. Did he pay taxes on the money he was kind of getting from what seems like everywhere? Those are, I think, honest questions to ask and should be answered,” Paul said. “I don’t know that I have control over those we can investigate in our committee. It’s trying to find out the truth,” Paul said.

And Republican Sen. John Cornyn confirmed “there are enough people, the committee chairmen,” who support investigations.

“If there’s potential corruption in the government, this is one of the things that the American people hate the most about their government. They figure some people are in this to feather their own nest or their family’s nest. And if there is, corruption is to be exposed, and people need to be held accountable. And hopefully that will have some deterrent effect,” he said.

Just days before the election, Tony Bobulinski, a former business partner of Hunter Biden, said on Fox News that Hunter Biden “may have engaged in a pay-for-play scheme, by using his father’s position in the White House as leverage, with foreign oligarchs in in Ukraine, China, Kazakhstan, and elsewhere,” the Examiner said.

There also was evidence of Biden misbehavior in a laptop Hunter Biden apparently abandoned at a repair shop that was turned over to the FBI.

Whatever happens in the Senate investigations, Fox News also reports that a source has confirmed U.S. Attorney John Durham’s investigation into the origins of the Russia collusion attack on President Trump is going forward.

That could implicate Joe Biden, who was vice president at the time and reportedly involved in orchestrating the moves against then-candidate and later President Trump.

The Fox source said the Durham investigation remains “full steam ahead.”

The review by Durham, who was appointed by Attorney General William Barr to look into whether the manipulations, such as using false opposition research documents funded by the Hillary Clinton campaign as evidence against members of the Trump campaign, were illegal, already has produced one criminal case: former FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith was accused of altering an email related to the surveillance of a former Trump campaign aide.

Durham’s work was launched after FBI Special Counsel Robert Mueller worked on a years-long investigation into those debunked complaints of collusion, and found no evidence of criminal conspiracy or coordination.

Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said confirmed there “should be” and “will be” more indictments.

President Trump already has “fully authorized the total declassification” of all documents related to that investigation.

Among the questions that have been raised by reports, including those by the New York Post, is what was Joe Biden’s involvement in his son Hunter’s various profit-seeking financial engagements with Ukraine, China and others.

For example, one email from the abandoned laptop says among the business deals Hunter Biden sought in China while is father was vice president was one he said would benefit not only him but his family. The younger Biden asked for $10 million from the Chinese firm CEFC China Energy for “introductions.”

Social media restricted distribution of such information in the days leading up to the presidential election, and a study by the Media Research Center revealed enough Democrats would have abandoned their support for Joe Biden – had they known about the implications and his possible involvement in inappropriate activities – it would have re-elected President Trump handily.

Joe Biden has denied even discussing his son’s business schemes with him, but that’s not supported by the record, which shows Hunter Biden himself has gone on record saying he talked with his father about Burisma.

And contrary to the Bidens’ denials, the New Yorker reported a Chinese business executive said he met with Joe Biden during the 2013 trip to Beijing on Air Force Two in which Hunter Biden accompanied his father and struck a $1.5 billion deal with a state-owned Chinese firm.

In February, Joe Biden got testy with the “Today” show’s Savannah Guthrie for confronting him about the apparent conflict of interest in his son Hunter’s position with a corrupt Ukrainian firm.

Biden charged that Guthrie didn’t know what she was talking about as she pressed him on an arrangement that “seems kind of sleazy” to many people.

