https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/several-georgia-recount-monitors-describe-odd-batches-ballots-stood-pristine-sheets-perfectly-marked-bubbles-100-joe-biden/

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger recently ordered a statewide audit and hand recount amid overwhelming evidence of voter fraud.

The recount however appears to be rigged because elections officials are not checking signatures and now it is being revealed that the state is instructing officials to report original vote totals.

So far three Georgia counties have found ‘missing’ votes for President Trump in the statewide recount.

Several recount workers, including Democrats, have described odd batches of pristine ballots with perfectly marked bubbles all for Joe Biden.

TRENDING: “Drop and Roll” — How The 2020 Election Was Stolen From President Donald Trump (Video)

One Georgia recount worker went on the record in Wood v. Raffensperger and described an odd batch of ballots that stood out — pristine sheets with no markings that went 98% to Joe Biden.

The monitor describes how ballots that had been handled looked worn and had already been written on — except for a magical pristine batch for Joe Biden.

The recount worker said this pristine batch of ballots had a different texture and that the markings for the candidates were “unusually uniform” as if marked by a ballot-marking device.

“Most of the ballots had already been handled; they had been written on by people, and the edges were worn. They showed obvious use. However, one batch stood out. It was pristine. There was a difference in the texture of the paper – it was as if they were intended for absentee use but had not been used for that purposes. There was a difference in the feel,” One recount worker said on record.

“These difference ballots included a slight depressed pre-fold so they could be easily folded and unfolded for use in the scanning machines. There was no markings on the ballots to show where they had come from, or where they had been processed. These stood out.”

“In my 20 years’ of experience of handling ballots, I observed that the markings for the candidates on these ballots were unusually uniform, perhaps even with a ballot-marking device. By my estimate in observing these ballots, approximately 98% constituted votes for Joseph Biden. I only observed 2 ballots as votes for President Donald J. Trump.”

Georgia recount worker with 20 years of experience handling ballots described an odd batch that stood out. Pristine sheets with no markings and 98% for Biden. Source: https://t.co/w9H3llLwJ8 pic.twitter.com/GBUjAvHdNS — Ivan Pentchoukov (@IvanPentchoukov) November 18, 2020

Another Georgia monitor, a Democrat went on record and said: “Hundreds of these ballots seemed impeccable, with no folds or creases. The bubble selections were perfectly made … only observed selections in black ink, and all happened to be selections for Biden.”

“Based on my observations, I believe there was fraud was committed in the presidential election and question the validity of the Georgia recount process.”

3rd monitor, a Democrat: “Hundreds of these ballots seemed impeccable, with no folds or creases. The bubble selections were perfectly made … only observed selections in black ink, and all

happened to be selections for Biden.” Source: https://t.co/YpkvsPeKLE pic.twitter.com/uOkXmchhjC — Ivan Pentchoukov (@IvanPentchoukov) November 18, 2020

A 4th witness in Georgia, also a Democrat saw perfect black marks on a stack of ballots … 500 in a row all for Joe Biden.

“I watched then pull out a pile of what I observed to be absentee ballots and noticed two very distinct characteristics that these ballots had. One, I noticed that they all had a perfect black bubble and were all Biden select. I was able to observe the perfect bubble for a few minutes before they made me move away from the table…I heard them go through the stack and call out Biden’s name over 500 times in a row.”

The same Democrat witness went to a different Georgia county the next day and observed the same anomaly during the recount.

“All of these ballots had the same two characteristics: they were all for Biden and had the same perfect black bubble.”

4th witness, also a Democrat saw perfect black marks on a stack of ballots … 500 in a row all for Biden. Source: https://t.co/18fyThXets pic.twitter.com/7RCB20Ol2Q — Ivan Pentchoukov (@IvanPentchoukov) November 18, 2020

Scott Hall is a 5th witness alleging the same anomaly of pristine ballots with perfectly marked bubbles.

Scott Hall observed hundreds of mail ballots without creases and perfectly marked bubbles that appear to not have been mailed. (Mail ballots are folded in order to be placed in an envelope.)

Scott Hall is 5th witness alleging the same anomaly: hundreds of mail ballots without creases and perfectly marked bubbles that appear to not have been mailed. (Mail ballots are folded in order to be placed in an envelope.)https://t.co/qNndiapwyh pic.twitter.com/S0rcUi5KGu — Ivan Pentchoukov (@IvanPentchoukov) November 18, 2020

Robin Hall is the 6th witness who observed pristine ballots with perfectly marked bubbles that went 100% to Joe Biden.

“All questionable ballots looked machine stamped…”

Robin Hall is the 6th witness who saw perfectly marked mail-in ballots, with some batches 100% for Biden, which appear to have been printed rather than filled out by someone at home. Hall shared a spreadsheet of the box numbers in questions.https://t.co/kGuizf7Dn8 pic.twitter.com/ismQOfEN4b — Ivan Pentchoukov (@IvanPentchoukov) November 18, 2020

Barbara Hartman is the 7th witness who personally counted the uncreased mail ballots which appeared to never have been folded and all perfectly marked (as though with a stamp.)

Barbara Hartman is the 7th witness who personally counted the uncreased mail ballots which appeared to never have been folded and all perfectly marked (as though with a stamp.)https://t.co/maNUl8Mqnv — Ivan Pentchoukov (@IvanPentchoukov) November 18, 2020

Ivan Pentchoukov is a reporter at the Epoch Times.

Click here for the source of all claims in this article.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

