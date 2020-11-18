https://hannity.com/media-room/shutdown-hypocrites-heres-the-growing-list-of-democrats-who-defied-their-own-covid-rules/
Democrats across the country are enforcing strict CoVID regulations on their residents as the deadly pandemic continues to spread, but many are refusing to follow their own guidelines.
Here’s the growing list of far-left politicians who say restrictions are for thee, but not for me.
DC Mayor Bowser says her trip to Delaware for Biden’s victory speech was “absolutely” essential: “I do a lot of things to advance the interests of the District of Columbia. And some of them are formal, and some of them are informal, but all of them are necessary.” pic.twitter.com/Xsk2psqjfD
— Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) November 10, 2020
Mayor Lightfoot defended getting a haircut amid the coronavirus outbreak, saying she’s the face of the city and the woman who cut her hair wore a mask. https://t.co/Tfhk959N8F
— Chicago Tribune (@chicagotribune) April 6, 2020
Chicago Mayor @LoriLightfoot defends celebrating with a large crowd when the media called the race for Biden despite her own rules about mass gatherings:
“That crowd was gathered whether I was there or not.”
pic.twitter.com/uq4o4yCoDc
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 13, 2020
Here’s Nancy Pelosi’s response when asked about her visit to a San Francisco hair salon. https://t.co/IQKWpWsGE0
“I take responsibility for falling for a set up,” Pelosi said. pic.twitter.com/IqzJVCCKFu
— ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) September 2, 2020
Gov. Gavin Newsom apologizes for attending party at French Laundry: “We’re all human. We all fall short sometimes.” pic.twitter.com/GPegzxt0dl
— The Hill (@thehill) November 17, 2020
Restaurant owners are among the hardest hit by the pandemic. I’m sorry if my decision hurt those who’ve worked to keep their businesses going under difficult circumstances. Looking forward to reopening indoor dining soon and visiting my favorite spots. https://t.co/Ki3lIZV8i4
— Jim #MaskUpPHL Kenney (@PhillyMayor) August 31, 2020
Gov. Andrew Cuomo hugged Georgia mayor — and didn’t wear a mask. Now he won’t self-quarantine. https://t.co/p9OnNjNDER
— TheBlaze (@theblaze) July 28, 2020
#BREAKING @GovernorVA Northam apologizes for not wearing a mask on Virginia Beach boardwalk. “I was not prepared.” @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/XuZlQdPymn
— Bruce Leshan (@BruceLeshan) May 26, 2020
Read the full story here.
‘ROUTINE ERROR’: 6,700 North Carolina Residents ‘Incorrectly Told They Have Coronavirus’ via Text
posted by Hannity Staff – 9.16.20
Nearly 7,000 residents in North Carolina were told via text message last week that they tested positive for the Coronavirus despite not actually having contracted the disease.
“More than 6,700 individuals in Mecklenburg County in North Carolina were told in a text message sent from Mecklenburg County Health Department on Friday that they tested positive for COVID-19 and over 500 people were told through a county email that they were also infected with the novel coronavirus. But the results were incorrect due to a technical error by Health Space, the company they use for contact tracing, according to a statement on the county’s website,” reports Fox News.
“An error during routine maintenance last Friday resulted in a county data vendor sending erroneous texts and email messages to people saying they were positive for COVID-19,” the statement on the county website said.
“Very quickly we began to work with the vendor to understand the issue and make sure that it did not continue. Once corrected we were told that 6,727 text messages and 541 emails were sent to individuals who were already in their system. We then worked with the vendor to send a corrected text/email to all that received the erroneous one,” the email stated in part.
Read the full report here.
‘SICKENING’: Backlash Grows Against Denver Democrat Who Supported Spreading Coronavirus at MAGA Rallies
posted by Hannity Staff – 3.03.20
Denver’s Democratic Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca is facing a growing backlash on social media this week after calling for those sick with the deadly Coronavirus to intentionally spread the disease at ‘Make America Great Again’ rallies.
“Democrat Denver Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca says that she stands in ‘solidarity’ with someone who says that they if they get the coronavirus that they will attend as many Trump rallies as possible She appears to have made the statement on her government Twitter account,” posted a reporter with the Daily Wire.
These people are sick. https://t.co/74mEIJDOpa
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 3, 2020
“These people are sick,” posted Donald Trump Jr.
“This elected Democrat in Colorado doesn’t seem very nice!” the Trump campaign War Room Twitter account posted in response.
This elected Democrat in Colorado doesn’t seem very nice! @CandiCdeBacaD9 https://t.co/NvCn6UA4Wd
— Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) March 3, 2020
Read the full report here.
Source: Fox News