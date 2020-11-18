https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/editors-note-are-any-readers-having-trouble-seeing-the-latest-headlines-from-cfp/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

The original post (from this afternoon) is directly below. I have identified what caused the problem.

If you weren’t seeing the latest headlines, refresh the homepage once now, and the problem should be fixed. Also try clearing your cache if that doesn’t work.

This is the original post.

EDITOR’S NOTE — Are any readers having trouble seeing the latest headlines from CFP?

There have been more than 350 new headlines since Saturday.

There was a server adjustment Saturday afternoon, and since then a few readers have commented that they aren’t seeing updates from CFP, or the latest headlines aren’t showing, or something along those lines.

If you are having this problem, let me know in comments.

Give me details.

Thx, the mgmt.