A group bankrolled by liberal billionaires George Soros and Michael Bloomberg is pouring $300,000 into Georgia to back Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff in the runoff elections.

The Black PAC, which works to push black voters to the polls, on Tuesday reported spending $300,000 on canvassing for the two Democratic candidates. This is the first significant expense from an outside liberal group in the pivotal Georgia runoffs that will determine which party controls Congress’s upper chamber next year. The elections are expected to garner tens of millions in outside spending from Democratic and Republican groups.

The Black PAC is heavily financed by left-wing billionaires, dark money, and the Chuck Schumer-tied Senate Majority PAC. It received $1.5 million from the Democracy PAC, a super PAC created by Soros, and $6.32 million from Bloomberg. The Sixteen Thirty Fund, which has been used as an avenue to push $55 million in secret cash into the 2020 elections, gave $2.25 million, while the Senate Majority PAC added $1 million. Other liberal groups, such as America Votes, Unite the Country, and various union PACs, have added millions more.

The Black PAC’s latest filings show the group raised $23.5 million and spent $12.5 million as of mid-October. It did not respond to a request for comment.

The Black PAC is just one of many groups bankrolled by wealthy liberal donors and Democratic Party interests expected to ramp up activity for the Jan. 5 elections. Republican groups have already entered the state.

Far-left activists have also launched new groups to back the Democratic candidates. Nabilah Islam, an unsuccessful congressional candidate backed by Reps. Ilhan Omar (D., Minn.) and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.), will lead the newly created Save Our Senate PAC. The super PAC is expected to drop millions backing Warnock and Ossoff.

Warnock, who is facing Republican senator Kelly Loeffler, has come under fire for his controversial associations and past comments. He has praised anti-Semitic pastor Jeremiah Wright and said in a 2011 sermon that “nobody can serve God and the military.” Warnock’s spiritual mentor, Dr. James Hal Cone, has called for the “destruction of everything white.”

Ossoff, who in 2017 lost a congressional race after hauling in record sums, is facing off against Republican senator David Perdue. Ossoff has never voted in a runoff election in the state and could not even vote for himself in his 2017 race because he did not live in the district he sought to represent.

Republicans currently hold a 50-48 advantage in the Senate following the 2020 elections.

