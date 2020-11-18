https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2020/11/18/state-legislators-cant-just-ignore-the-will-of-the-people-in-a-presidential-election/
RUSH: More Georgia votes have been found. What do you know? Late yesterday another nearly 3,000 votes were discovered on a memory card in Fayette County, Georgia, that had not been counted. After all this time they had not been counted.
And President Trump netted another 500 votes, just like in the case of the nearly 3,000 votes found the day before in Floyd County, Georgia, this batch was only found because of the manual recount in Georgia where there are now actual observers.
It’s funny how that works, isn’t it? Get some actual observers in there, and, lo and behold, we find some new votes that previously went unseen. And just like in the earlier case, the votes had not been uploaded properly by a computer, which was using Dominion software.
Also yesterday, yet another county in Georgia, Walton County, also found 178 votes for Trump that they had missed on Election Day. Third county in Georgia. Discovered a memory card, uncounted votes, majority of which were cast for Trump, according to Georgia Republican chairman David Shafer, said, our monitors tell us that Walton County election officials found a memory card — yeah, I wonder where it was. In somebody’s trunk? Walton County election officials found a memory card that was apparently not uploaded.
The number of uncounted votes is not as large as in Floyd or Fayette, but the president will pick up votes, Shafer wrote on Twitter. According to the Walton Tribune, Trump netted 176 votes as a result of the discovery. Just amazing. Now, people shrug this off, saying that Trump’s still behind by a couple thousand votes. But they keep finding 500 votes here and 175 votes there, it could add up. There are 159 counties in Georgia. You think these three are the only ones that got some snafus going on?
Okay. To the phones. Let’s get started here with William in Minneapolis. Welcome, sir. Glad you called. Great to have you on the EIB Network.
CALLER: Mega dittos and mega prayers, Rush.
RUSH: Thank you, sir.
CALLER: I am a recovering lawyer, and I’ve done a little looking into the issue of how I President Trump could prevail in this election despite the current situation of the vote counts. Currently the five swing states of Georgia, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Arizona all are controlled by Republicans in both houses of the legislature.
This is a very important point because as the majority put it in Gore v. Bush, or Bush v. Gore in 2000, the individual citizen has no federal constitutional right to vote for electors of the president of the United States. This stems from a reading of the specific language in Article II, Section 1 of the Constitution, that states very clearly, “Each state shall appoint,” quote, “in such manner as the legislature thereof may direct a number of electors and equal to the number of senators -”
RUSH: Right. Right. And the electors follow the lead of the popular vote winner of the state with a couple of exceptions.
CALLER: Right. That’s typically how it’s done. But they are appointed by the legislature, and the legislature can at any time exercise its federal responsibilities. The governor has no say. The state court has no say. The federal courts have no say. The legislatures themselves can step in and say, “We’re going to appoint the electors, and they can ignore the votes of the people.” Because when it comes right down to it, the electors are chosen at the discretion of the state legislatures. And if they want to choose the electors on whatever criteria they want —
RUSH: Now, wait just a second here. I know this all sounds good, but if that were true, then the popular vote would never matter and state legislators would have been appointing electors to overturn popular vote elections as often as they wanted to, to send somebody to the White House they wanted. There are restrictions here. The Electoral College is a rubber stamp for the most part. That is why there was controversy four years ago. The Democrats wanted to change that aspect ’cause they felt they were getting screwed. They won the popular vote, and yet they lost the Electoral College.
Now, if what you say is true, they could have fixed that by simply appointing enough state legislators, appoint electors that are gonna vote for Hillary, and we’re done, we’re outta here. They couldn’t do that. If what you say were possible, then there would be no reason to ever have a presidential election. You just have the state legislators every December 14th appoint a bunch of cronies, promise ’em a bunch of goodies, say here’s who we want you to vote for, go in there and do it.
There are safeguards in the system to make sure that the will of the people is not disregarded and not ignored or subverted. Now, some people think the Electoral College is a subversion of the popular vote, but it isn’t. It is a safeguard against population centers having mass control over national issues, primarily the election of a president. And the safeguards are there for reasons exactly as you describe. It just can’t be that easy. Look. I appreciate the call.
RUSH: I got a note. “Rush, on the Electoral College, electors can vote however they want. Hillary tried to get some Republicans to vote for her. They didn’t, but they could have.” All right. So I said the electors have to follow the popular vote in their states, and now somebody’s saying, “No, no, the electors can vote however they want,” which was the caller’s point.
If the electors can vote however they want, then what the Republican-run legislatures ought to do is just appoint nothing but Trump electors and have them go ahead and vote for him and to hell with the votes that were cast.
RUSH: Mark in Omaha. Your turn. Hello, sir.
CALLER: Mega dittos, Rush. I’ve been listening since 1988, and my wife and I are praying for remission.
RUSH: I appreciate you, sir. You’re a lifer. You’ve been here since the very beginning. So thank you for that.
CALLER: Yes. Yes. I’m all things Rush and all things Trump. So, anyway, my comment is that the only viable path that I see for President Trump to overturn the coronation by the media of Biden is to get to the Supreme Court. And the Supreme Court is not going to care about 5,000 dead people voting or Republicans not being able to watch the count of the vote. What the Supreme Court’s going to be looking for is something large enough scale wise to show fraud on a large scale. And the only evidence we seem to have is Sidney Powell and the computers and the software. And I think that’s where everything’s gonna lie.
RUSH: And just curious, what do you think the odds of this happening are?
CALLER: I think the odds are actually fairly good, if he can get to the Supreme Court.
RUSH: Yeah, but… I’m sorry to interrupt because of time. The Supreme Court, a couple justices have let it be known in the last two to three weeks they don’t want to touch this case. So you’re right. The evidence is gonna have to be overwhelming. They don’t want to pick the president. They don’t want to be seen as doing that. I guarantee you that.
RUSH: The Supremes do not want to be seen picking the president. Therefore, whatever evidence is presented to them is gonna have to come from the machines, the software, and it’s gonna have to be overwhelming so that it doesn’t look like they are picking the president.
That’s a big deal, folks.