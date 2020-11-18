https://www.theblaze.com/good-morning-mug-club/steven-crowder-says-conceding-is-for-cowards

Audience member Paige asked BlazeTV’s Steven Crowder for his opinion on whether or not President Donald Trump should concede the election to Joe Biden.

“My conservative friends have given up and believe we should concede because they are afraid of what the left will do if Trump wins. What are your thoughts,” Paige asked?

“Paige, listen,” Steven began. “I don’t know your friends, but regardless of what happens, that mentality [of your friends] is the epitome of a coward.”

Steven expressed disapproval for conservatives who suspect that something fishy might have happened with voter ballots but choose to abandon their conservative principles anyway out of fear.

