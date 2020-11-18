https://noqreport.com/2020/11/18/study-finds-tens-of-thousands-of-businesses-permanently-closed-from-lockdown-in-washington-alone/

Washington has always been a bellwether for the nation economically. It’s a mid-sized economy with progressive policies that often demonstrate the state of financial affairs for Democrat-run states. Unlike its fellow west-coast progressive states of Oregon and California, Washington is much more reliant on small businesses which is why it’s so important to follow as a nationwide economic indicator.

Based upon a study released today, Washington is indicating very tough times ahead even if the lockdowns were all ended immediately. Unfortunately, they’re getting stricter, not ramping down in most states across the country.

Below is a graph that shows the number of businesses showing as shut down on Yelp since March 1, 2020. It breaks down the data between those that are temporarily closed and those that are marked as permanently closed. The numbers are startling.

Despite the clear challenges the state is facing based upon an irrational fear of a disease that has a tremendously high recovery rate for those under the age of 50, Governor Jay Inslee is expanding lockdown protocols. In his failing efforts to somehow slow the spread, he’s sentencing his state to continued destitution and removing most hope of a return to the vibrant economy he inherited.

Both restaurants and shopping/retail stores are over the 30,000-closure mark with a majority of each listed as permanently closed. The beauty industry has seen over 16,000 closures, though most are listed as temporary. Bars and fitness centers over over 5,000 each with most bars shut down permanently and most fitness centers shut down temporarily.

Meanwhile, the federal government continues to way methods of sustaining the economy through further shutdowns. Their efforts to temporarily bolster small businesses have been rife with corruption and failure, and that’s before this latest round of increased COVID-19 cases. With Washington DC in a state of flux based on uncertainty in both the White House and the Senate, it’s unlikely we’ll see any relief soon. Even if we do, there’s still the question of how any of it can be paid for with the current state of affairs.

The solution is simple. Open up the economy. Do not mandate compliance with closures. Let private industry fight its way back by taking logical precautions unique to their business. These lockdown mandates are killing us.

