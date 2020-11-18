https://newsthud.com/ted-cruz-wallops-fredo-cuomo-for-being-stupid/

Ted Cruz put out a tweet this morning jabbing Democrats, making the point that they used to be ok elections being decided after results have been counted and legal proceedings completed:

Here’s a radical proposition — elections are decided when the results have been counted and the legal proceedings are over. That didn’t use to be a controversial proposition. More on the latest episode of #Verdict: https://t.co/wHQ67sFcxB pic.twitter.com/n0shQxdmA1 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 17, 2020



Fredo Cuomo took offense at Cruz’s tweet and blamed him for “empowering the notion that there are problems with the count that justify delaying transition”:

Wrong. You have been empowering the notion that there are problems with the count that justify delaying transition in the middle of figuring out how to distribute a vaccine in a pandemic. Own it…because the position owns you and will be remembered. https://t.co/u9gt0D7JoJ — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) November 17, 2020



Ted Cruz responded to Fredo appropriately:

BOOM! Two words that just won the internet. Dan Bongino loved it, replying:

Just to make Cruz’s point, I went back and looked and do you know who had the shortest presidential transition in the history of the US? George W. Bush. It was 39 days. Of course it was because Al Gore challenged the 2000 election and the final outcome didn’t get decided until December, when Bush was officially declared president-elect. Do you remember any Democrats back then claiming that Bush should have gotten his president-elect transition early? Do you remember any Democrats in the media calling on Al Gore to stop his challenge and let Bush be victor? I honestly wasn’t paying attention back then, but I’m pretty sure we all know the answer to that one.

Share this:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

