I want to begin with an apology for the international embarrassment my state has become. Georgia’s performance in the 2020 Election has been shockingly poor. There needs to be significant work to clean up the process before January 5, 2021, when two runoff elections for the Senate will occur.

The voters of Georgia will determine the balance of power in Congress during these runoffs. We already have carpetbaggers from blue states descending on Georgia in hopes of influencing the election. Whether through registering voters or using star power to support Jon Ossoff and Reverend Raphael Warnock, it is going to be a three-ring circus. A lack of confidence in the outcome will be disastrous.

Recounts in Fayette, Floyd, and Walton County have uncovered errors, and now other major errors have been discovered. In Dekalb County, an error of 9,626 votes was discovered. David Shafer, Georgia Republican Chairman shared the news on his Twitter account:

Had this counting error not been discovered, Biden would have gained enough votes from this one batch alone to cancel out Trump’s gains from Fayette, Floyd and Walton. — David Shafer (@DavidShafer) November 18, 2020

In a state where the presidential election is being decided by a margin small enough to trigger a recount, this is not a small mistake. Even more disturbing, this incorrect count was signed off by two election officials according to Shafer. He went on to say that it was pure happenstance this error was caught because of unmanageable assignments for monitors:

Biden’s margin of victory in this batch of votes (99.9%) bested Bashar al-Assad’s 2007 margin (97.6%) and Raul Castro’s 2008 margin (99.4%). It matched Kim Jong-il’s 2009 margin (99.9%). — David Shafer (@DavidShafer) November 18, 2020

The Republicans have requested an investigation from the Georgia secretary of state. It also appears the election is not complete in Floyd County, despite the errors already found:

“Is it like a precinct missing…?” “No, no, no, no. no… When we did the RLA we broke them down into 26 batches… my things are only 11 through 26. So I know…” “Eleven through 26. OK, so you’re missing ELEVEN batches?” “Yeah, I mean, I’ve got to find my pen…” WOW. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) November 18, 2020

This error was originally reported by Heather Mullins at Real America’s Voice:

Floyd County, GA: I do want to note, the Board Member I spoke with (John Scott) who was running most of what went on today, is NOT the Election Director in charge but was VERY transparent. The ED was allegedly quarantining & unable to be reached by phone today. @RealAmVoice pic.twitter.com/FomoTwHRgT — Heather Mullins – Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) (@TalkMullins) November 18, 2020

She also attempted to speak to employees of Dominion who said they could not comment on the errors found to that point:

Floyd County, GA: After a FULL day of rescanning, counting, & software techs troubleshooting, election officials (while VERY transparent), still had NO answer as to what caused 2700 votes to go uncounted. Dominion techs said they could not comment. Listen to this! @RealAmVoice pic.twitter.com/v6j9lMatXH — Heather Mullins – Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) (@TalkMullins) November 18, 2020

It’s not clear that the problems with the Dominion system can be identified or corrected in the few weeks before the runoff. It’s also unsettling that the system will be used again so quickly after such a big failure. Governor Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger need to act quickly and decisively to ensure we have an accurate count in a reasonable amount of time in January. If this means calling the legislature into session to modify current law, then do it.

The disaster that was the 2020 election in Georgia is already disturbing enough. Within the state, it is obvious we are evenly divided. Running headlong into what are to be hotly contested runoff elections without a serious examination of the process is not acceptable. Dubious results would be unforgivable. Georgia would become Ground Zero for an explosive reaction under those circumstances.

Georgia residents have a right to expect better. Let’s all hope our leaders can deliver.

