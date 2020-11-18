https://noqreport.com/2020/11/18/the-danish-study-face-masks-showed-no-impact-protecting-wearers-against-covid-19/

Have you heard of the Danish Study on face masks and COVID-19? If you get your news from mainstream media, chances are strong that you haven’t. They, with the exception of the NY Times, are avoiding it like the plague (pun intended). The reason is simple. It defies the accepted narrative that if you don’t wear your face masks at all times you’re a selfish, suicidal, murdering sub-human who will kill us all.

According to the NY Times article:

About 4,860 participants completed the study. The researchers had hoped that masks would cut the infection rate by half among wearers. Instead, 42 people in the mask group, or 1.8 percent, got infected, compared with 53 in the unmasked group, or 2.1 percent. The difference was not statistically significant.

“Our study gives an indication of how much you gain from wearing a mask,” said Dr. Henning Bundgaard, lead author of the study and a cardiologist at the University of Copenhagen. “Not a lot.”

Dr. Mette Kalager, a researcher at Telemark Hospital in Norway and the Harvard School of Public Health, was persuaded. The study showed that “although there might be a symbolic effect,” she wrote in an email, “the effect of wearing a mask does not substantially reduce risk” for wearers.

Lest we forget, the leftist darling of all things medical, Dr. Anthony Fauci, originally backed these claims when he instructed people in March not to bother with face masks. He said at the time that they were essentially a placebo and did not help protect people from the coronavirus. If face masks are not effective, why are they being mandated in 40-states now with more on the way?

Representative Andy Biggs has an idea, one that has been echoed by liberty-loving Americans for months:

THIS JUST IN: Masks don’t do what the “experts” have been telling you that they do. Masks are a symbol of control. Masks do not save your city, county, state, or country from the spread of COVID-19. https://t.co/U14LtZgcoo — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) November 18, 2020

It’s long past time for Americans to start using their heads and stop listening to the propaganda that’s designed to keep us in compliance. A docile, terrified population is easier to control, and that’s exactly what the mask tyrants want.

