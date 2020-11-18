https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/final-stage-neo-marxisms-long-term-goal/

How did the anti-history Cancel Culture movement get so well-established that Marxism now is on the verge of taking over the United States’ political system? How did we get to where a handful of super-rich socialist big tech billionaires reportedly steer the nation away from the values that founded the Republic, with full propaganda control over the media?

The answer is that these are the final stages in the Marxist movement goals, which began in the Frankfurt School in Germany post-World War II. After the war in which National Socialism (NAZI) did not prevail, the founding fathers of the neo-Marxist 1960s movement such as Theodor W. Adorno, Herbert Marcuse, Max Horkheimer, Jacques Derrida and others did not change their pre-war Marxist ideology, but only moderated it. In the 1950s, some moved to the United States and began the process of infusing neo-Marxist thought into the university systems. The aim was to bring utopia by decontrucing traditional values and radicalizing society away from its historical foundation.



They introduced Critical Theory to Americans and were radical opponents of Christian or religious philosophy. For example, the neo-Marxist philosopher Jacques Derrida defined the need for a “deconstruction” of traditional values and concepts, based on the belief that every power structure comes in pair: Strong-weak, white-black, man-woman, Westerner versus non-Westerner etc. His mistake was, as I point out in “New Left Tyranny. The Authoritarian Destruction of Our Way of Life,” that he thought that the power structure remains forever static, that it does not change over time – so that “the man” is always above “the woman,” “white” is always above “black,” etc.

In Derrida’s racist way of thinking, he ended up teaching that someone’s skin color determines who is right or wrong, strong or weak. As unbelievable as this seems, the Western ’60s youth were eager to embrace this deeply racist theory as they were taught to hate the historical, Western values. They wanted drugs and rock ‘n’ roll. The classical Western concept of equality regardless of race, ethnic origin, gender, creed or class was abandoned. Identity Politics began teaching that race not qualifications and character matter.

This became the radical goal: to diminish the power of the male, the Caucasian, religion, the traditional family and the founding values of society. Why the neo-Marxists were willing to follow a Critical Race Theory that later was to re-ignite the Nazi notion that good and bad corresponds to one’s skin color, is a mystery.

This is the ideology that has been at the root of 1970s feminism with its focus on the need for women to “hate” men, the demonization of marriage, the biased negative view of the British Empire and so on. The aim of Critical Theory was to pull down the “high and mighty” in order for “the down and out” – defined as those with dark skin colors – to take its place. The Marxist utopia would be reached once “the weak” were dominating the strong.

Herbert Marcuse, considered the father of the student rebellion in the 1960s, also a neo-Marxist, speaks about the same: the need to pull down the traditional majority views and actively discriminate against these in order to push for a neo-Marxist takeover. He even wrote a book about the importance of repression and actively discriminating against those views that go contrary to the Marxists, in order to force radical change.

And here we are, over 50 years later in a society where the atheist ideologies have been relentlessly preached at American universities, coloring generations of Americans into thinking that Christianity and traditional values are the worst enemy they are to face.

And now, with the American presidential election still undecided, lawyers are working to determine whether the media-hailed victory for Joe Biden was determined by voter fraud. The alleged fraud was reportedly made possible through backdating mail-in ballots, allowing unregistered voters to vote, counting days past the election, and all of it systematized by the Hugo Chavez Dominion Smartmatic voting system, which purportedly deleted millions of Trump votes.

If traditional concepts such as trust, honesty and the very values of the Constitution are to be thrown overboard, war certainly is upon us. What we now see is the neo-Marxist push to deconstruct the trust in traditional Western values come full circle. It is nothing new, only the final stages of the implementation of the German Critical Theory, the very thoughts that have educated the Antifa millennials into believing that the United States is the worst country on earth.

