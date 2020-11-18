https://www.dailywire.com/news/announcement-the-michael-knowles-show-is-coming-to-radio

On the heels of guest-hosting The Rush Limbaugh Show last week, Westwood One and The Daily Wire are delighted to announce that Michael Knowles will be hosting a daily radio show starting in the new year. In addition, his podcast, The Michael Knowles Show, will be expanding to 5 days a week starting the week of November 30th.

Michael’s radio show will launch on January 4, 2021, and will be broadcast at 5 p.m. EST.

Responding to the announcement, Knowles said, “It was such an honor and privilege to fill in for the great Rush Limbaugh on radio last week. Now I’m excited to learn and announce that we will be hitting the terrestrial airwaves every day starting in January!”

The move to the airwaves, suggested Knowles, is particularly timely given the increased censorship of conservative voices on social media platforms.

“As Big Tech ramps up its efforts to suppress our voice online, I’m thrilled to expand the show into new markets and media all around the country,” he said.

Along with being the host of The Michael Knowles Show, Knowles is co-host of Verdict with Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), host of PragerU’s The Book Club, and author of the #1 national bestseller, “Reasons to Vote For Democrats: A Comprehensive Guide” — the first bestseller in history to be completely blank.

