https://www.theblaze.com/news/ready-the-michael-knowles-show-will-soon-be-syndicated-by-westwood-one

The Daily Wire’s Michael Knowles will soon be “hitting the terrestrial airwaves,” after radio giant Westwood One announced it will be syndicating his podcast, “The Michael Knowles Show,” in a matter of weeks.

What are the details?

“It was such an honor and privilege to fill in for the great Rush Limbaugh on radio last week,” Knowles tweeted Wednesday. “Now I’m excited to learn and announce that we will be hitting the terrestrial airwaves every day starting in January!”

The Yale graduate and “author” of the blank New York Times bestseller, “Reasons to Vote for Democrats: A Comprehensive Guide,” will be broadcast through the radio network owned by Cumulous Media at 5 p.m. EST beginning Jan. 4, 2021. (Knowles’ actual writings have also been published in outlets beyond the Daily Wire, including Fox News and the Daily Caller).

Knowles—who also co-hosts the podcast “Verdict” with Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and runs The Book Club at PragerU— joins the ranks of Daily Wire founder Ben Shapiro, whose show, “The Ben Shapiro Show,” is also syndicated through Westwood.

In reaction to the big news, Knowles told TheBlaze, “As Big Tech tightens its censorship of conservative voices on social media, I’m thrilled to expand our show to new media and markets around the country.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

